Japan's Kumano Kodo: Stunning ancient sites and unspoiled nature
Seiganto-ji pagoda overlooks Nachi Falls, Japan’s tallest waterfall.
Sunlight shines through cedar and cypress trees along a stretch of unpaved trail as one of several Shinto “sub-shrines” stands watch.
Although largely unknown to foreign hikers, the 1,000-year-old Kumano Kodo trail is especially revered by locals, some of which hike in traditional Japanese attire.
The trail originally began as a religious purifying pilgrimage. Today the criss-crossing network of four hiking routes is known for its peaceful and still-spiritual surroundings.
Two native hikers in traditional Heian attire descend the picturesque Daimon-zaka section of the trail, featuring sloping cobblestone steps en route to one of three Grand Shrines.
Kumano Nachi Taisha is arguably the most scenic Grand Shrine, surrounded by Japan’s largest waterfall and three-story pagoda.
Kumano Hongu Taisha is probably the busiest Grand Shrine, as it’s easily accessed by motor coach.
Several flights of cobblestone stairs and flags lead the way up to Kumano Hongu Taisha, one of three Grand Shrines along the Kumano Kodo trail.
Kumano Hayatama Taisha is the grandest shrine of all, featuring green accents, plenty of shade, and several portals from which believers call upon the gods and ask for blessings.
To reach the three grand shrines on foot, hikers must pass through several sub-shrines and ancient gates along the way, sometimes dotted by 800-year-old cedar trees.
To guard these shrines, sentinels can often be found along the Kumano Kodo.
In addition to cedar and cypress, ferns dominate the landscape, making the path easy to follow and painting forest floor as green as the ceiling.
Many sections of the Kumano Kodo are unpaved, although still surrounded by cedar and cypress.
The Kumano Kodo is as well-marked as it is pristine and forested. At every fork, hikers encounter not one but two signs, the second of which to quickly alert them to when they’ve lost their way.
If multiple signs aren’t enough to keep you on course, local officials have also placed colored stakes along the path.
Although rare, scenic overlooks along the Kumano Kodo offer a glimpse of the surrounding Kii Peninsula of Honshu island, the largest in Japan.
After a long but peaceful first day along the Nakahechi route of the Kumano Kodo, hikers break near Tanabe to take in the volcanic mountains and small rice paddies below.
Hikers break on makeshift log beds to better appreciate the seemingly endless and constant cover of cedar and cypress on the Kumano Kodo.
Although not technically difficult, the Kumano Kodo features steep climbs and descents, almost always without the help of switchbacks, which can make the trek physically demanding.
Although charming, Westerners might struggle to get a good night’s sleep on the thin bedding and straw-matted floors of traditional Japanese inns that dot the Kumano Kodo.
The good news is there is no shortage of hot springs along the Kumano Kodo to help you rejuvenate, including this one at Yunomine Onsen.
And you’ll probably feel like a shogun or geisha while wearing the traditional Japanese getas (or clogs) and yukatas (casual kimonos) that are provided at every inn.
In nearby Asuka, the birthplace and first capital of Japan, visitors will encounter strange and mysterious stone murals.
In nearby Kyoto, the longest-running and arguably most influential capital of Japan, visitors can literally get lost in 2.5 miles of 10,000 red torii gates at Fushimi Inari Taisha, a national treasure.
On the outskirts of Kyoto, Arashiyama Bamboo Groves are another national treasure. To avoid thick crowds, the mystic and thatched groves are best visited at sunrise or sunset.
The zen gardens of Tofukuji Temple are another impressive site and a relaxing way to wind down after several days of hiking along the Kumano Kodo.
On your journey, you’re sure to encounter an unthinkable number of pink items, including this pink bus spotted just outside Nachi Falls along the Kumano Kodo.
While hiking through villages along the Kumano Kodo, you’re also sure to encounter well-manicured Japanese gardens.
All told, Kumano Kodo is arguably Japan’s best-kept secret — if not the world’s greatest unknown trek.

In southern Japan there exists a 1,000-year-old trail that is stop-in-your-tracks stunning but almost completely devoid of crowds. It stars towering trees, fragrant forests, ancient stepping stones, sacred structures and gorgeously green surroundings. And yet there are only four user reviews of it on Google.

The trek is called the Kumano Kodo, and it’s actually a network of four pilgrimage routes on the Kii Peninsula. After recently hiking 40 miles along the Nakahechi Route and nearby shrines, I’m convinced that Kumano Kodo is Japan’s best-kept secret — if not the world’s greatest unknown trek.

Here’s why.

Wonderful wilderness without the crowds

When I say few crowds, I mean it. Officials cite fewer than 200,000 total hikers per year along the Kumano, the vast majority of which are Japanese. Compare that to the 2.6 million (majority foreign) hikers along the longer and significantly less scenic Camino de Santiago in Spain, the only other specially designated pilgrimage trek in the world. Granted, several million more visit the three Grand Shrines of Kumano by bus, but you’ll have the actual trail largely to yourself. Most days I would hike the fern-filled paths for hours, if not entire afternoons or mornings, without crossing paths with another soul.

A triforce of grand temples, torii gates, and shrines

While the Kumano Kodo was originally designed as a purifying pilgrimage route for practitioners of Shinto, the traditional religion of Japan, today its seven major trails are largely used for recreation. Still, the Kumano very much remains a spiritual experience. Along the path there are countless torii gates, rejuvenating hot springs, and 99 sub-shrines that were once visited by pilgrims seeking to alleviate back, tooth and other pains. And then there are the three Grand Shrines, whose awe-inspiring architecture are an attraction on their own.

A cultural pilgrimage as much as an outdoor one

In addition to exposing you to some truly great outdoors, the Kumano Kodo offers an authentic and age-old glimpse into how modern Japanese still like to vacation. You’ll encounter (and hopefully participate in) lots of naked bathing in natural hot springs (called “onsens”), sleeping on straw-matted floors (called “tatamis”) in sparsely decorated rooms at traditional Japanese inns (called “ryokans”), and wearing the provided casual kimono robes (called “yukatas”) in lieu of Western clothes while staying at said inns. All told, the 1,300-year-old tradition is alive, well and revered by locals almost as much as the nearby Shinto shrines.

The birthplace of Japan — where new meets old

Rather than taking a Western approach of “Out with the old, in with the new,” Japan is known for keeping old ideas next to new ones. The same is true of the Kumano. Here you’ll experience calming seclusion among cedar and cypress, in addition to great cell service. You’ll encounter Zen-like reverence as often as you will a fully automated vending machine while passing through radically clean mountain villages. A little to the north, you’ll also find the ancient capitals of both Asuka and Kyoto. While there, I recommend visiting the mysterious and Stonehenge-like Ishibutai Tomb, in addition to the national treasures of Kyoto: Fushimi Inari (shrine of 10,000 gates), Arashiyama Bamboo Groves (at sunrise or sunset to avoid crowds), and the Zen gardens of Tofukuji Temple.

See it before it’s discovered

So how has this trail remained undiscovered, especially in the age of the internet? Maybe it’s the steep climbs, lack of switchbacks, and sometimes physically demanding nature of the trail that keep people away. Maybe it’s because Japan isn’t recognized for its hiking, or that foreigners balk at the admittedly foreign bedding and customs.

Whatever the reason, the Kumano Kodo and surrounding Kii Peninsula combine two powerful ingredients into one remarkable experience: Stunning natural landscapes; and the endearing display of contemporary and timeless Japanese culture. See highlights from the trek in the slideshow above.

