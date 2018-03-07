The headquarters of Procter and Gamble in downtown Cincinnati. The company was started by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837. Procter was a candle maker and Gamble was a soap maker. They married sisters and became business partners. By 1859, their annual sales had reached over one million dollars.

Facebook halted a Procter & Gamble advertisement in support of gay rights, deeming it inadequately labeled as "political."

The social network stopped running the ad because it lacked a "paid for by" tag in violation of new rules aimed at misleading political ads.

P&G confirmed there was a disruption to their ad, which has yet to be reinstated. The ad was a promo for a mini-documentary, "The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference," that P&G produced with CNN.

Facebook banned a P&G promo for its 'The Words Matter' film celebrating its commitment to LGBT inclusion.

Here is the P&G film published this spring to mark the 25th anniversary of it including gays and lesbians as part of its equal opportunity hiring policy:

P&G, one of the world's largest advertiser that spends more than $7 billion marketing their brands of home and personal care brands, is not happy. The consumer giant is the titan behind Tide laundry detergent, Pampers diapers, Gillette razors and 60 consumer staples.

"It was a post in celebration of PRIDE and was not a political ad," P&G spokeswoman Tressie Rose said. "We are disappointed it was flagged as such and we're working with Facebook to understand how to navigate their new policy."

The disruption, first reported by Ad Age, comes as P&G has edged some of its advertising to include social issues intended to win a deeper connection with consumers.

But Facebook is under pressure, too. The social network has been under pressure to improve transparency amid calls to curb "Fake news."

Facebook issued a statement saying it's working with advertisers as it rolls out its new rules.

“Our goal with this policy is to stop bad actors in interfering in elections, not to create unnecessary hurdles for businesses," the social media giant said. "But right now, we are erring on the side of transparency and working with our advertisers to help them better understand this important policy and what is required.”

Other companies have been affected by updated Facebook new scrutiny. Ads for Bush's baked beans by Walmart were also flagged by Facebook in recent days.

Mega advertisers weren't the only ones hit either. Bloomberg reported a South Dakota landscaper had his ad disrupted because it used the word "bush" that might have been automatically interpreted as alluding to former President George W. Bush.

