WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsey Graham joked about the results of the DNA test shared by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying his own DNA test would probably determine he is Iranian, which would be "terrible."

As the South Carolina Republican's segment on "Fox & Friends" came to a close, host Steve Doocy suggested Graham come back to the show with the results of his own genetic analysis.

"We'll find out who you really are," said host Brian Kilmeade.

"I'll probably be Iranian. That'd be, like, terrible," Graham quipped, a fierce critic of Iran's theocratic regime.

"They have great people, just bad leaders," said Kilmeade, inferring that Graham was not referring to the Iranian people in general

"Yeah, bad leaders," Graham agreed. "I'm not in the Ayatollah branch."

Earlier in the interview, Graham was asked about the result of Warren's test, which showed the Massachusetts Democrat may be six to 10 generations removed from a Native American ancestor. Warren released the results in an attempt to address critics, like President Donald Trump, who have accused her of falsely claiming Native American heritage.

Graham said he planned to take his own DNA test because he has been told that his grandmother was "part Cherokee Indian."

"It may all be just talk, but you're going to find out in a couple of weeks," Graham said, vowing to take the test and reveal the results on "Fox & Friends" in what he called his own "Trump moment" of reality TV.

Graham said that if he turns out to have more Native American ancestry than Warren, he wants "a casino and a million bucks," in reference to Warren's demand that Trump pay up on a hypothetical challenge regarding her heritage.

In the wide-ranging interview, Graham pledged that he will not return to Saudi Arabia as along as Mohammed Bin Salman "is in charge," because he believes the crown prince is a "wrecking ball" who had journalist Jamal Khashoggi "murdered in a consulate in Turkey."

"To expect me to ignore it, I feel used and abused," Graham said, adding that he has been one of Saudi Arabia's strongest defenders in the Senate. "The MBS figure is to me toxic. He can never be a world leader or on the world stage."

Graham said the White House response to Khashoggi's disappearance is up to Trump, but he intends to see the Senate "sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia."

