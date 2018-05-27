5 ways Jeff Flake changed politics

Sen. Jeff Flake chats with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

PHOENIX — Sen. Jeff Flake said he hopes more in Congress "will find a voice" after their primary elections are over, allowing them to stand up more often to President Donald Trump.

Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, Flake on Sunday emphasized the need to check Trump, especially by his fellow Republicans. He also reminded the national audience that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a contender to replace him in the Senate, is no "paragon of the rule of law."

"When the president says things that are just totally wrong, it's (the) responsibility of Congress, particularly in the president's party, to say that is not right," Flake said of Trump's accusations last week of spies being implanted in his 2016 campaign. "Truth is not relative, and there are no alternative facts here.

"I can tell you behind the scenes, there is a lot of alarm."

Flake, an Arizona Republican who is not seeking re-election this year, said he hopes his GOP colleagues will buck the president when needed after their near-term political future is more secure.

"This is the president's party. And if you're running in a primary right now, and you stand up to the president, or stand up in some cases for empirical truth, then you have trouble in primaries," Flake said. "So, I do think that, you know, as we get through the primary season perhaps, then many of my colleagues will find a voice. But right now, it's difficult, politically."

Flake's latest appearance will do little to improve his image with Trump, whom he continues to battle even as his term in the Senate winds down. For two years, Flake has challenged Trump's tone, honesty and policies, helping isolate himself within the GOP and ending, at least for now, his Senate career while fueling speculation of a possible presidential run in 2020.

Flake offered his stock answer to questions about his possible presidential ambitions.

"It's not in my plans, but I've not ruled anything out," he said. "I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side other than the president — if nothing else, to simply to remind Republicans what conservatism is and what Republicans have traditionally stood for."

Flake said he would run as a Republican if he did run for president, seemingly ruling out a challenge as an independent. "I can't imagine doing anything else," he said.

Flake also pushed back on Vice President Mike Pence's recent praise for Arpaio during a Tempe visit, in which he called the former Maricopa County sheriff "a great friend of this president (and) tireless champion of strong borders and the rule of law."

"There aren't many people in Arizona who look to Joe Arpaio as a paragon of the rule of law or virtue in this sense, so, I think it was unfortunate because we need the rule of law. That's not what we had under Joe Arpaio," Flake said. "You know, under his time as sheriff of Maricopa County, the voters turned him out by double digits, and I just don't think that it's proper to refer to him in that way."

There has long been bad blood between Flake and Arpaio: The senator's son, Austin Flake, alleged that Arpaio maliciously prosecuted him for political reasons. Austin Flake was indicted on 21 counts of animal cruelty in connection with a 2014 incident in which 21 dogs died of heat exhaustion at an East Valley kennel. The charges against the son eventually were dropped.

Flake's appearance comes days after he gave another nationally watched speech to Harvard Law School graduates that was critical of Trump.

Flake said he doubts North Korea will accept the denuclearization condition that Trump has required as part of the on-again, off-again summit with Kim Jong Un. but he thinks a freeze on additional nuclear weapons would improve current conditions.

"There's nothing wrong with saying, 'Hey, they may not denuclearize, but we could have a better situation than we currently have,'" he said.

Flake also called for consequences to China for commercial espionage.

"I think that if China did involve themselves in espionage, commercial espionage, which I think they have, then that ought to be punished," he said. "And we can't just simply put that aside in order to have China's cooperation on other issues."

Follow Ronald J. Hansen on Twitter: @ronaldjhansen

