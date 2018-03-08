Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats said Friday that they will begin meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh later this month.

Most Democrats had been refusing to meet with President Trump's nominee unless Republicans agreed to seek records from Kavanaugh's three years as staff secretary for former President George W. Bush. Democrats now say they will demand those documents directly from Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh, who was nominated on July 9, has so far met with only one Democrat: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who is in a tough race for re-election in the Republican-leaning state.

Other Democrats – led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California – will begin meeting with Kavanaugh after the August recess. The Senate will return from recess on August 15.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., will meet with Kavanaugh on August 21, said her spokesman, Jonas Edwards-Jenks.

Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also plans to meet with the appeals court judge after recess. Feinstein's spokeswoman, Ashley Schapitl, said a specific date has not been set. The Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a confirmation hearing on Kavanaugh sometime this fall.

Democrats say Kavanaugh's documents from his job as staff secretary could give them crucial insight into Kavanaugh's opinions of Bush's controversial government surveillance program and the CIA's torture of suspected terrorists during the administration.

But Republicans, led by Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, say Democrats are just trying to stall Kavanaugh's confirmation by demanding millions of emails that won't offer any real clues about Kavanaugh's legal views.

The staff secretary's job is to decide which documents will go to the president's desk and ask advisers to provide the chief executive with written opinions to help the president make decisions.

The volume of Kavanaugh's records — more than 1 million pages of documents — dwarfs those of the past two Supreme Court justices to be confirmed: Neil Gorsuch and Elena Kagan. Senators reviewed about 182,000 pages of documents on Gorsuch and about 170,000 pages on Kagan.

Kavanaugh's records include 307 opinions he wrote in his past 12 years as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, 6,168 pages of responses he submitted to a Judiciary Committee questionnaire, and hundreds of thousands of pages from his time working in the White House Counsel's Office and the Office of the Independent Counsel.

Kavanaugh was an associate independent counsel for Ken Starr, whose investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton's financial dealings uncovered the Monica Lewinsky scandal that led to Bill Clinton's impeachment by the House in 1998. Clinton was acquitted by the Senate.

In addition to asking Kavanaugh for more documents, Democrats said they will question Kavanaugh about his views on health care, abortion, and the limits of presidential power.

They will press the judge to ask the National Archives and Bush to turn over all of his records.

