A violent line of severe thunderstorms rolled across the Northeast on Tuesday, unloading ferocious winds, baseball-sized hail and at least one tornado.

The storms were forecast to wreak travel havoc and cause power outages.

Across portions of Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut, the Storm Prediction Center issued a “moderate” risk for severe storms, which is level 4 on their 5-level risk scale.

Heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding.

The tornado was spotted in Sullivan County, N.Y., but no injuries were reported.

The line of storms was forecast to advance southeastward through the I-95 corridor during evening rush hour, AccuWeather said.

Airline delays are also expected as the storms approach and move through.

Tuesday's storms follow a long swath of storms that produced damaging winds from central Ohio to eastern Virginia on Monday.

A few more hail photos from tornado warned cell in Livingston Manor, NY #nywx pic.twitter.com/GrEm6Tsllq — Julian Diamond (@juliancd38) May 15, 2018





