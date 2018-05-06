This is what sexual harassment looks like online

Bridgette-Ann Killip said a man she's never met persistently made advances over Facebook messenger, which she mostly ignored.

His approach started off with "Hey" and smiley faces, as well as "How are you," compliments and requests to hang out and to take her out to dinner.

To these, the 21-year-old, of Aransas Pass, responded five times — "Hey," a standalone "?" and "You send a lot of messages" — to his more than 65 messages.

After 65 attempts, Killip asked the man to "Please stop blowing up my phone. I'm not looking for a relationship."

To which he responded, "Can I come pick you up?"

She ignored him again but he continued.

"Hey well if you don't (want) a relationship then would you be down to just have some naughty fun maybe mess around a little bit?"

Killip said, "No I’m not a whore have a nice day."

That's when the situation escalated.

"I could rape you 3 times in a row and no one would ever give a (expletive) because you’re a filthy (expletive) dumpster scum bag pathetic disgrace to the gender of females. I hope someone rapes you and then impregnates you and then shove(s) a broomstick in your (expletive) and makes you choke on their (expletive). I hope you get gang raped and beaten. You dirty filthy (expletive) dumpster (expletive)!"

She blocked him, took a screenshot of the message and shared it on Facebook to warn other women, she said. The post was shared over 1,000 times.

But it wasn't until Saturday when she received a text message from him that she went to Aransas Pass police for help. She said she hadn't realized her phone number was public on her Facebook profile.

"I’m gonna find you and I’m gonna (expletive) you whore," the man wrote. "If you try and fight me I will beat you and then (expletive) your tight (expletive) and then I will (expletive) your (expletive) and then I will shove my (expletive) down your throat and make you puke and gag then rub it all over your disgusting disgrace of a whore face! Your gonna take every inch of me (expletive) and your gonna like it. I will find you. Whore. Be prepared cuz when I get to you you better just take it because the more you fight the worse it will be. You filthy skank."

Killip said she showed Aransas Pass police the threatening text message. She said police told her she could not press charges because the man had not assaulted her. The officers took notes and told her to ask him to stop messaging her.

"They said they couldn't do anything," Killip said.

On Wednesday, days after Killip went to the police station, the Caller-Times provided Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard with the screenshot of the Facebook message.

Blanchard said because the message is sexual in nature, it constitutes harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor. It should have been enough evidence for a criminal investigation, he said.

Killip said the chain of messages leading up to the threats of rape were not shared with officers when she went to the police department.

That may be why officers turned her away, Blanchard said.

"Some of the information shared on Facebook was not the information she shared in person," Blanchard said. "I don't think the officers were considering harassment and neither was she. But we need to be thinking outside the box."

Aransas Pass Chief of Police Eric Blanchard speaks about the possibility of arming teachers during the Aransas Pass ISD board meeting Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018 at Aransas Pass Administration Office.

Blanchard said he will review bodycam video of the interaction between Killip and officers to possibly use the experience to train officers on how to handle these types of reports.

The message thread leading up to the threats of rape began circulating on social media on Sunday with the hashtag #BridgetteAnnNeedsJustice. It's been shared over 1,000 times.

Blanchard said the officers who turned Killip away became aware of the chain days after Killip asked for help.

"The commentary by (the man) is far more alarming than a misdemeanor," Blanchard said. "More needs to be done as far as addressing it if she's going to be on board."

Killip said Wednesday she's on board.

"(Sharing the screenshot of the message on social media) allowed for people to be cautious of him but more needs to be done," Killip said.

The case has since been assigned to a detective, Blanchard said Monday.

Staff at the Purple Door, formerly the Women's Shelter of South Texas, agree.

"She not only was a victim of verbal sexual violence but also a direct threat of sexual harm," said Erika Reyna Brodhag, the Purple Door's prevention and education coordinator.

"We have a heavy presence of rape culture in our community that continues to allow this type of behavior to perpetuate and allows other to excuse it. This type of harassment falls on the spectrum of sexual violence that can lead to forcible rape."

The threatening messages also qualify as a terroristic threat because the person is threatening bodily harm and injury, said deputy director Kellie Addison.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez announces new arrests and charges in the case of Breanna Wood on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Wood, 21, went missing in October 2016 and her remains were found in January.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said for these types of cases, generally speaking, the charges would be stalking or harassment, though there could be others as well.

“Those are pretty broad, because harassing can be by text, it can be by phone call, it can be tons of things,” Gonzalez said. “Stalking is pretty broad too.”

When it comes to the prosecution, he said cases where the harassment is done digitally can be “more convincing.”

“Because the texts are right there,” he said.

Gonzalez said when it comes to online harassment, his office “is not going to tolerate it.”

“We’re gonna hold you accountable,” he said.

Staff writer Eleanor Dearman contributed to this report. Follow Beatriz Alvarado on Twitter @CallerBetty

