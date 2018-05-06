The stars of Freeform's supernatural drama Shadowhunters expressed surprise (and fans voiced outrage) at the network's surprise decision to cancel the series at the end of its third season. 

"We just found out too —and believe me we are as shocked as you," star Katherine McNamara tweeted in a statement to fans Monday night. "The love this fandom has for the source material, the show, the artists, and for each other is a force to be reckoned with like nothing I have seen before."

Co-star Matthew Daddario wrote: "It has been an absolutely wonderful experience getting to be part of Shadowhunters for the past three years ... We have a full final season you should all watch that will make you cry, laugh and feel entirely and absolutely emotionally and professionally satiated for eternity."

Based on Cassandra Clare's book series The Mortal Instruments, the show's midseason finale aired May 15. Season 3 will wrap up in spring 2019 with 11 episodes based on the fifth book, followed by a two-hour finale covering the sixth and final book, says Freeform programming chief Karey Burke. 

Shadowhunters "wasn't doing anything to disappoint," Burke told USA TODAY Tuesday. "The show creatively didn't do anything wrong." She added that ratings were consistent and the decision to cancel was "purely financial."

Freeform had been in negotiations with Constantin Films, a co-producer of the show, to produce fewer episodes to make room for the channel's other projects. But that plan jeopardized an existing deal with Netflix, which owns streaming rights for the series outside the U.S. and pays a large portion of the show's production costs.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. ... We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

The show follows Clary Fray (McNamara), who discovers she is a Shadowhunter, a human born with angel blood who serves to protect others from demons. Shadowhunters has received several awards, including two Teen Choice Awards and a GLAAD Award. 

Fans of the show have jumped to Twitter to mourn its ending.

"I don't even know where I'd be without this show," @suwiiiw wrote. "It has changed everything for me. I don't know if I'd been as okay with me being bisexual if I hadn't found Shadowhunters."

Many used the hashtag #SaveShadowhunters, in hopes another network would pick up the show. 

"Why #SaveShadowhunters you ask? It's more than a show," tweeted @MsAlexisCriss. It's a safe haven, an escape, our happy place, and the reason why so many of us learned to embrace who we really are.

"We are not going down without a fight, we WILL be heard... #SAVESHADOWHUNTERS," @daddariosbow wrote.

More Shadowhunters cast members responded, consoling and thanking fans for their support. 

"Thank you. Thank YOU. THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU ALL," wrote Harry Shum Jr. (Magnus Bane).

Contributing: Gary Levin

