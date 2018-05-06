She carried an AR-10 around a campus famous for a bloody massacre and now she wants to arm wrestle Florida high school shooting survivor David Hogg for the Second Amendment.

Kaitlin Bennett came to Internet fame for taking a celebratory stroll around campus carrying a semi-automatic rifle after her graduation from Kent State University. And the 22-year-old libertarian gun-rights activist's latest viral tweet came in the form of a challenge to David Hogg, one of the most vocal survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting to demand gun control.

Bennett threw down the gauntlet on Sunday (the day of Hogg's graduation), challenging Hogg to an arm-wrestling contest. The stakes: The fate of the Second Amendment.

"I have a challenge for you @davidhogg111," Bennett said in her tweet. "Let's arm wrestle. If I win, we get to keep the 2nd amendment. If you win, we turn in our guns. Deal?"

I have a challenge for you @davidhogg111. Let's arm wrestle. If I win, we get to keep the 2nd amendment. If you win, we turn in our guns. Deal? — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 3, 2018

The questionable constitutionality of Bennett's challenge aside, it doesn't look like Hogg is interested in accepting the wager. He has not responded to her post despite taunting tweets from Bennett, including a tweet with a photo of Hogg reading, "It's alright guys, the 2nd amendment is safe."

It's alright guys, the 2nd amendment is safe pic.twitter.com/w2cHHCtLQH — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 3, 2018

"Still waiting on @davidhogg111 to accept my arm wrestle challenge," Bennett tweeted later Sunday. "C'mon twig arms, you win you take our guns, I win we keep the 2nd amendment."

She also shared the results of a poll from the libertarian group Liberty Hangout where 90% of the respondents said Bennett would defeat Hogg in an arm wrestling match.

More: Kent State graduate celebrates by strolling campus with her AR-10

Bennett continued her taunts Tuesday, promoting an upcoming appearance on NRA TV with a repeat of her challenge. "Think twig arms will tune in?" she asked.

Catch me on @NRATV this morning talking about my challenge to @davidhogg111 to arm wrestle over the fate of the 2nd amendment. Think twig arms will tune in? pic.twitter.com/yo7Y1qBED1 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 5, 2018

She sent the tweet about the same time someone called 911 and reported an armed individual at Hogg's Florida home in an apparent hoax. Such potential deadly pranks are known as "swatting" because the intent is to have a SWAT team called to someone's house in response to the call.

More: Hoax SWAT call to David Hogg's house prompts school lockdown

Hogg and his family were not home but were in Washington, D.C., to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award at the Kennedy Center.

Although Bennett did not mention the swatting incident she did express surprise to discover that Hogg was in Washington, a fact widely reported in stories about the hoax.

"Why is @davidhogg111 receiving a human rights award in Washington DC when he's actively trying to strip us of our human rights?" Bennett tweeted. "When will we stop rewarding people for supporting violent government policies? #GunControlKills"

Why is @davidhogg111 receiving a human rights award in Washington DC when he's actively trying to strip us of our human rights? When will we stop rewarding people for supporting violent government policies? #GunControlKills — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 5, 2018

Last month Bennett, who was a gun-rights organizer during her time as a student, came to the Kent State campus and shared photos of herself walking around with an AR-10 across her back and a graduation cap reading, "come and take it." As a student, Bennett was prohibited from carrying a firearm on campus, but after graduating, she was just a visitor and legally permitted to carry the rifle.

Best signs from March For Our Lives

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com