Police inside Mercy Hospital in Chicago on Nov. 19, 2018.

Yalina Perez

CHICAGO – Police are responding to a shooting near Mercy Hospital that they say has left "multiple victims" and an officer in critical condition.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted out a confirmation of the shooting in the city's South Side, saying, "Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area.''

Christine Calace, a police department spokeswoman, told USA TODAY that preliminary reports indicate shots were fired inside and outside the hospital building. She also confirmed the officer is in critical condition.

Another tweet from Guglielmi said police are "doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot.''

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

There were news media reports of a large police presence in the area and mass evacuations at the hospital. Emergency crews were also called in.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is huddling with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson at city’s public safety headquarters where they’re monitoring the events, according to the mayor’s spokesman, Eddie Johnson.

Chicago recorded 762 murders in 2016 and 650 in 2017. The city has recorded 488 murders for 2018 as of Nov. 11, more than any other U.S. city but an 18 percent decline since last year.

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center is a 292-bed medical and surgical Catholic teaching hospital that was established in 1852.

