WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) - A high school football stadium has been evacuated after gunshots rang out during a practice football game in South Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said it happened Friday night at Palm Beach Central High School. Authorities said in a statement they do not think it's an active shooter situation.

The Palm Beach Post reports a helicopter landed on the field, and a man was being treated on the track.

Witnesses said the stands were full during the fourth quarter of the pre-season game when they heard the gunfire. It was not immediately clear whether the shots were fired in or near the stadium.

TV footage late Friday showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles flashing emergency lights at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not release any other details.

