Bill Maher had no shortage of controversies to talk about during Real Time Friday night.

The late night host discussed Roseanne Barr's racist tweets, Samantha Bee's vulgar comments about Ivanka Trump and more.

“Half the country wants Roseanne to go away forever and half the country wants Samantha Bee to go away forever,” he said. "So, so much for wanting more female voices in television."

While talking about Barr, whose hit ABC show Roseanne was cancelled earlier this week after her racist tweet about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, Maher was sure to throw a jab at President Trump.

“Now, Roseanne will always be my friend but her world came crashing down this week with a series of tweets she put out on Tuesday that were so full of racism, conspiracy theories and personal attacks they were described as abhorrent bordering on presidential," he joked.

Maher also brought up Barr's multiple personality disorder, which she revealed in 1994.

"My friend Roseanne admitted that she had been admitted to a mental institution. She has said she has multiple personalities and, unfortunately, one of them is quite a racist,” he joked.

Maher was also sure to address the pushback he received from Barr supporters, who said Maher should be fired because he compared Trump to an orangutan. 

"Ok, obviously this is another day where we have to do explaining jokes to idiots," he said. "White people have not be subjected to a racist joke that has been comparing them to apes for hundreds of years."

When discussing Bee, who came under fire earlier this week for taking aim at Ivanka Trump, Maher put the focus on Trump's reaction to her comments.

"Trump was furious. He said, I am the only one who gets to talk dirty about my daughter," he joked.

Watch the full (NSFW) clip in the video above.

