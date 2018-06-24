Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va.
Daniel Lin, AP

Social media were buzzing with fallout Sunday from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' unceremonious eviction from a Virginia restaurant as the divisive debate over "zero tolerance" immigration policy and other issues spill into the everyday lives of the people who promote them.

The Facebook page for the Red Hen in Lexington was awash with commentary, much of it bitterly criticizing owner Stephanie Wilinson's decision Friday night to boot the White House press secretary from the premises in the rustic community almost 200 miles southwest of Washington. 

"Showing the true love and tolerance of the Left," commented Rick Elliott. "May you become a center of a physical disease to match your moral rot."

Derek Lauer was a bit more analytical. He suggested that the eviction was a "lost opportunity" for honest discourse on a contentious issue.

"When one refuses to listen to the other side they become ignorant to learning and refuse to become well rounded," Lauer posted. "They could have invited her to tell her side of the story and she could have listened to their concerns. Lost opportunity."

Some people posted support for the restaurant, however. John Helfrich cited a recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.

"If it's OK for a baker to refuse service to LGBTQ because of their sexual identification, then why shouldn't it be OK for a restaurant to refuse service because of their political identification?" Helfrich said in his post.

On Twitter, some social commentators took to dark humor. Mary Tyler Moreno posted this missive: "Chili’s - “I want my baby back baby back baby back, no my actual baby back.” #Restaurants4Sarah"

Wilkinson told The Washington Post that her staff called her at home to ask what to do after Sanders entered the small, farm-to-table eatery. She said some staffers have problems with the Trump administration on gay rights and other issues.

Sanders said she told Sanders the restaurant must uphold standards such as honesty, compassion and cooperation.

"I would have done the same thing again," Wilkinson told the Post. "We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one."

Sanders took the high road in on Twitter after the incident.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders tweeted. "Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."

Grabbing a bite to eat has become a problem for some members of the Trump administration since the zero tolerance policy for undocumented immigrants resulted in children being separated from their parents at the border. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was hounded by protesters at a Mexican restaurant near the White House last week.

“We will not stand by and let Secretary Nielsen dine in peace, while she is directing her employees to tear little girls away from their mothers and crying boys away from their fathers at our border,” said Margaret McLaughlin, a member of Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America.

Immigrant families in the spotlight
01 / 13
Manuela Candelaria Solano holds her young son at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico on June 20, 2018.
02 / 13
Children in masks are escorted out of the Cayuga Center in New York on June 21, 2018. Many of the children at the center are separated from their parents.
03 / 13
The Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry, New York, as seen from a drone on June 21, 2018. An undisclosed amount of immigrant children are being held at the facility as part of a contract with the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
04 / 13
Children in masks are escorted out of the Cayuga Center in New York on June 21, 2018. Many of the children at the center are separated from their parents.
05 / 13
A group of 30 people made up of Mexican and Central American line up to enter the El Chaparral U.S. entry point in Tijuana, Mexico on June 21, 2018, with the intention of seeking asylum.
06 / 13
Nancy Gonzalez, 23, of Guatemala, cries at the possibility of being separated from her daughter, Angie, 2, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Francisco Alachea Martin, right, a volunteer nurse, took Gonzalez, her sister, and their daughters to receive medical attention. Gonzalez arrived in Nogales on Tuesday to seek asylum.
07 / 13
Immigrants seeking asylum status wait to be called for an interview on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
08 / 13
A volunteer gives directions on how to catch a bus. Nathaly Anai Urbina, 4, sits next to her father at the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley's Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas. About 50 migrants who were released from U.S. government custody on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, were taken to the respite center for meals and supplies before boarding buses taking them north to stay with their families or friends while awaiting immigration hearings before a judge.
09 / 13
Guadalupe Arcos Avila, 34, shows a picture of her family on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. She has been waiting for an asylum interview with U.S. immigration officials for nine days.
10 / 13
Cell phones charge at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico on June 20, 2018.
11 / 13
Magali Nieto Romero, 33, sits with her children on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. She has been waiting for an asylum interview with U.S. immigration officials for nine days.
12 / 13
A woman writes names with recent arrivals on a waiting list of people seeking asylum in Tijuana, Mexico on June 21, 2018.
13 / 13
A woman with two small children enters the El Chaparral U.S. entry point in Tijuana, Mexico with the intention of seeking asylum on June 21, 2018.
