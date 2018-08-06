Nearly a half-million south Floridians need to get their faulty-airbag-equipped vehicles fixed immediately, auto safety officials urged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is exhorting owners of vehicles fitted with auto supplier Takata's defective airbags to get their recalled vehicles repaired for free.

The matter is particularly urgent in south Florida because experts say that Takata airbags located in hot, humid areas are especially susceptible to exploding, hurling fiery shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

The defect, which has triggered numerous government investigations, fines and charges, has been blamed for at least 23 deaths and more than 300 injuries worldwide.

Nearly 459,000 vehicles in Broward and Miami-Dade counties haven't yet had their faulty Takata airbags replaced.

“I am deeply concerned over the high number of unrepaired defective airbags in vehicles here in South Florida,” NHTSA deputy administrator Heidi King said in a statement. "I cannot stress strongly enough the urgency of this recall — these airbags can be deadly. If your vehicle is under recall, do not delay in getting it to your dealer for a free repair. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.”

A new air bag inflator is installed on the Takata service recall of a 2005 Honda Accord LX at Suburban Honda in Farmington Hills, Mich., in this May 2015 file photo.

Jeff Kowalsky, EPA

Takata's defect has turned into the largest automotive recall ever. It covers 37 million U.S. vehicles with 50 million airbags.

About 60% of affected airbags had been replaced as of April 27, according to NHTSA.

Repairs are expected to continue through the end of the decade because of the size of the recall.

The oldest cars in the most humid conditions are at highest risk since the ammonium nitrate propellant in their airbag inflators is most likely to degrade over time.

