South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet Tuesday with President Trump at the White House ahead of Trump's scheduled historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon, whose country's economy and peace hangs on the June 12 summit, will likely tell Trump about his talk with Kim last month when they met to discuss a possible peace agreement and denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea last week threatened to call off the summit with Trump over perceived threats from the joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises and from Trump's national security adviser John Bolton.

“The stakes are high for Moon Jae-in because he put a lot into this as his signature policy for the next five years,” said Frank Jannuzi, CEO of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation and a contributor to the online Korea journal 38 North.

Moon campaigned for the presidency on a promise to improve relations with North Korea and seek a peace agreement that could lead to reunify the nation.

If Kim's summit with Trump is called off or fails, that would be “a blow to Moon and his engagement strategy and to President Trump, who has credited his own pressure campaign as bringing North Korea to the table,” Jannuzi said. “Moon Jae-in can’t afford failure here.”

A successful meeting between Trump and Kim could lead to a peace agreement, possible reunification and many economic benefits for South Korea, including:

• Reduced cost of risk for South Korean businesses and investors

• Access to cheap North Korean labor for South Korean firms

• A land connection for South Korean goods to the Chinese market, instead of by sea

• Potential opportunities to get cheaper energy by importing Russian oil and gas by rail or pipeline.

• Reduced defense spending

• South Korean investment opportunities in North Korea in rare earth minerals and other mining concerns

• Improved economic climate if the North isn’t testing missiles and nuclear weapons

• Reunification for divided families