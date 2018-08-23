Sprint is going after AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile users again, hoping to lure switchers with a much cheaper monthly rate for unlimited talk, text and data.

After offering unlimited talk, text and data for one week earlier this summer, the nation's fourth-largest carrier is back with a new "Kickstart" promo. As with the prior deal, users who switch to Sprint from another network and bring their own phone, or buy a new one at full price, will be able to get Sprint's unlimited service for $25 per line, per month.

While not as eye-catching as the original $15 per line, per month rate offered in the first promo, $25 per line would still make it the cheapest unlimited plan among the four major carriers, though it doesn't include other Sprint perks such as Hulu, mobile hot spot or international roaming.

"It's hard to get people to have inertia to switch carriers," says Dow Draper, Sprint's chief commercial officer. "People can be nervous about leaving their carrier and coming to Sprint. They don't know what the network will be like."

"The best source of advertising for us is people who hear from their friends and neighbors that Sprint is great," Draper says.

As with some of the company's other "flash sales," Sprint will be offering the deal for one week, expiring next Thursday.

The new online and phone-only offer is also significantly cheaper for those who want one or two lines. T-Mobile's basic "Essentials" plan is $60 for one line, $90 for two lines, while AT&T's "Unlimited &More" base plan is $70 for one line, $125 for two (though it includes 30 live TV channels).

Sprint is currently in the process of trying to merge with T-Mobile in a roughly $26 billion deal.

Verizon's base "Go Unlimited" starts at $75 for one line and rises to $130 for two lines. The deal is sizable compared to rates for Sprint's regular "Unlimited Basic" (which still includes Hulu), with the base plan normally running $60 for one line and $100 for two lines.

The company also promises those who switch will be able to keep the cheaper $25 rate for as long as they have Sprint. Although Draper can't say what will happen if the T-Mobile merger goes through, he thinks the new company "would make the customer-friendly choice."

"The intent is that this is a lifelong plan, not a limited-time promotional plan," he says.

As with Sprint's original "Kickstart" offer, the company will need to run a credit check on new subscribers, so those interested in the offer should move sooner rather than later. Users interested in the first version of "Kickstart" encountered delays when it came to signing up right before the promotion expired, causing some to miss out on the deal.

The credit check will still be there, but with the experience gained from the first go-round Draper says he hopes "some of the little glitches we had last time will have been worked out."

