A detailed model of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge provides an early look at the new 14-acre land. To accommodate its ongoing construction (it will open May 2019), several attractions were temporarily closed, including the Disneyland Railroad and Rivers of America.
Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

The galaxy that seems so far, far away just got a little closer.

On Tuesday, Disney announced Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a highly anticipated themed land under construction, will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland and in late fall 2019 at Disney World.

Until the announcement, officials only had said the new land would open next year.

No specific date summer date was announced for the Disneyland opening. But if past summer openings are any indication, look for Galaxy's Edge to open in late June.

Rocky spires and futuristic domes are rising behind Critter Country at Disneyland, the new land revealing itself one feature at a time. 

Galaxy's Edge will immerse visitors in the Star Wars universe, transporting them to a remote trading outpost largely ignored by warring factions. It will feature two major attractions:

One allowing guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

The other dropping riders into the middle of a battle.

Expect cutting-edge video techniques to power each attraction.

Even as Galaxy's Edge approaches, Disneyland is making changes, both large and small, in anticipation.

Recent projects have shifted queues for Dumbo the Flying Elephant and It's a Small World, efforts that will improve traffic flows near the attractions. Similar changes have been made in Adventureland to ease choke points.

In June, work starts on a new luxury resort to open next year in Downtown Disney. Officials are closing Rainforest Café, ESPN Zone and AMC Theaters to make room. 

Disney parks 2018 preview
The reimagining of Disney's Hollywood Studios will take guests to infinity and beyond, allowing them to step into the worlds of their favorite films, starting with Toy Story Land. This new 11-acre land will transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy's backyard. Guests will think they've been shrunk to the size of Woody and Buzz as they are surrounded by oversized toys that Andy has assembled using his vivid imagination. Using toys like building blocks, plastic buckets and shovels, and game board pieces, Andy has designed the perfect setting for this land, which will include two new attractions for any Disney park and one expanded favorite. (Disney Parks)
During D23 Expo 2017, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek announced the summer 2018 opening of Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.
When Toy Story Land debuts at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios, the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction will immerse guests in the playful environment of some of AndyÕs most beloved toys. Inspired by the first Toy Story film, the attraction is designed to look like a toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet. The Toy Story Aliens will playfully try to capture guests ride vehicle with ÒThe ClawÓ. (Disney)
Woody's Lunch Box will be a new quick-service window serving tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats within Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios when it opens in summer 2018. Walt Disney World Resort will collaborate with Mini Babybel to bring this quick-service window to life. Toy Story Land will invite guests to step into the whimsical world of Pixar Animation Studios' blockbuster films where guests will feel like they've shrunk to the size of a toy as they play in Andy’s backyard with their favorite Toy Story pals. (Disney/Handout)
The Edison at Disney Springs is a lavish ÒIndustrial GothicÓ -style restaurant, bar and nighttime destination themed to a 1920s-period power plant, recalling an exuberant era of invention and imagination. The venue features classic American food, craft cocktails and live entertainment, including cabaret and music. Disney Springs is the entertainment-dining-retail district at Walt Disney World Resort. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
Maria & EnzoÕs is an intimate Italian trattoria set in the once-abandoned Disney Springs airline terminal from the 1930s. The dining room is open and airy, featuring 50-foot ceilings with views of Lake Buena Vista. The restaurant interiors showcase artifacts that recall air travel of the time, with brightly illustrated pictographs, reimagined air terminal boarding gates and a First Class Lounge where randomly selected guests are upgraded upon arrival. The menu, created by Michelin star-rated Chef Theo Schoenegger, features a variety of handmade pastas and more. The wine list of more than 100 bottles is primarily Italian. (David Roark, photographer)
Wine Bar George, a new 210-seat wine bar reminiscent of a winemaker's home estate, is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Opening spring 2018, Master Sommelier George Miliotes will bring his expertise to the eponymous bar that will feature wines from famed growing regions in the United States and abroad – more than 100 selections by the bottle and glass. Disney Springs is the shopping, dining and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Artist Concept, Disney)
Wine Bar George, a new 210-seat wine bar reminiscent of a winemaker's home estate, is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Opening spring 2018, Master Sommelier George Miliotes will bring his expertise to the eponymous bar that will feature wines from famed growing regions in the United States and abroad – more than 100 selections by the bottle and glass. Disney Springs is the shopping, dining and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Gluckman, photographer)
STAR WARS: SECRETS OF THE EMPIRE BY ILMxLAB AND THE VOID  Recently opened in Downtown Disney is the multi-sensory experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire by ILMxLAB and The VOID. The hyper-reality experience transports guests deep into the Star Wars universe, allowing them to walk freely and untethered throughout the space. (Joshua Sudock/ Disneyland Resort)
BALLAST POINT – Popular craft brewer Ballast Point will open its first Orange County location in the Downtown Disney District in 2018. Ballast Point will pair its award-winning beers with an extensive menu of Southern California cuisine—salads, small plates, flatbreads and entrees featuring local, sustainable and seasonal ingredients. In addition to Ballast Point’s iconic beers, including its flagship Sculpin IPA, the location will serve exclusive, limited-edition beers available only at Downtown Disney. The space will house Downtown Disney’s first-ever on-site brewery, as well as a tasting room, kitchen and outdoor beer garden. (Ballast Point)
PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.) –Summer 2018 will bring a transformed land when Pixar Pier opens for guests to experience at Disney California Adventure park, featuring the new Incredicoaster inspired by Disney•Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” This artist concept illustrates the four new neighborhoods that will represent beloved Pixar stories and the newly themed attractions that will be found throughout the permanent land of Pixar Pier. (Disney•Pixar)
PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  Summer 2018 will bring a transformed land when Pixar Pier opens for guests to experience at Disney California Adventure park, including the new Incredicoaster, inspired by DisneyPixars The Incredibles. Pixar Pier also introduces four new neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories. This artist concept captures a scene from one of the neighborhoods inspired by The Incredibles. Here, guests will find the new Incredicoaster featuring a mid-century-modern-style loading area, new character moments and a new look for the ride vehicles. ( DisneyPixar)
TOGETHER FOREVER FIREWORKS – “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” will celebrate Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland park, beginning with the debut of Pixar Fest, April 13, 2018. This artist’s concept illustrates how guests will be immersed in an emotional journey that begins with the meeting of unlikely Pixar pals and follows them through their adventures. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. (Disneyland Resort)
NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. Joining the parade are characters from the beloved film, “Up.” As this concept art illustrates, Wilderness Explorer Russell will appear astride the colorful flightless bird, Kevin. Carl Fredricksen and Dug will follow behind, amid green foliage and snipe chicks, with Carl’s tethered house floating above. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort)
NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. As seen in this artist concept image, “Inside Out” will be joining the parade, with Joy and Sadness perched atop colorful memory orbs as they take flight aboard Bing Bong’s rocket wagon, with Bing Bong himself cheering them on. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort)
'PAINT THE NIGHT' PARADE (ANAHEIM, Calif.)— Jessie from the Disney•Pixar 'Toy Story' films appears with parade performers in synchronized, LED costumes in this after-dark spectacular inspired by the iconic 'Main Street Electrical Parade.' 'Paint the Night' shimmers with vibrant color and more than 1.5 million, brilliant LED lights and features special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances that bring beloved Disney and Disney•Pixar stories to life. (Paul HIffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
'PAINT THE NIGHT' PARADE (ANAHEIM, Calif.)— Sulley, from the Disney•Pixar 'Monsters, Inc.' films, appears with parade performers in synchronized, LED costumes in this after-dark spectacular inspired by the iconic 'Main Street Electrical Parade.' 'Paint the Night' shimmers with vibrant color and more than 1.5 million, brilliant LED lights and features special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances that bring beloved Disney and Disney•Pixar stories to life. (Paul HIffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
