Move over eggnog, peppermint, gingerbread and chestnut, there's a new winter drink in town.

Starbucks has added the Juniper Latte to its seasonal lineup.

The coffee giant announced Tuesday the wintry espresso beverage featuring a hint of juniper and sage is now available for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last. The drink debuted last year at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

Other holiday drinks available since early November include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks also announced Tuesday the return of its popular Starbucks for Life contest where prizes totaling $1.6 million are up for grabs.

Starbucks has released a new winter drink, the Juniper Latte.

Starbucks

More: Seasonal food extremists: Starbucks PSL, candy corn, eggnog – they gotta have it

More: Starbucks unveils 3 new holiday pastries, reusable red plastic holiday cup

More: These are the best coffee shops in every state

Starbucks for Life

Through Dec. 31, members of the Seattle-based chain's loyalty program can enter the fourth annual contest for a chance to win one of five grand prizes – free drinks daily for 30 years, worth $56,575 apiece. Other prizes include a freebie at Starbucks daily for shorter periods of time, including a year, six months, three months and a month.

Other prizes include bonus stars, free drinks and discounts. Learn more about the contest and find contest terms at www.starbucksforlife.com.

For Starbucks fans who are not members of the loyalty program, there's a mini version of the sweepstakes, 30 Days of Starbucks, where 30 days of Starbucks and other discounts will be awarded. Learn more at www.30daysofstarbucks.com.

Thirty years of free Starbucks is up for grabs in the Starbucks for Life contest.

Starbucks

Other Starbucks announcements

In Tuesday's news release, the company also announced:

Holiday takeover: This Friday, Nov. 30, John Legend is taking over the Starbucks Christmas Party playlist on Spotify and in Starbucks stores with songs from his new holiday album, “A Legendary Christmas,” along with some of his favorite holiday classics.

World AIDS Day: For World AIDS Day Saturday, Starbucks will donate 20 cents for every latte purchased in participating U.S. and Canada Starbucks stores to the Global Fund to help (RED) fight AIDS.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com