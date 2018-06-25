Trump looms over closely contested primaries 

Voters in seven states will head to the polls Tuesday for primaries in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Utah, and for runoff elections in Mississippi and South Carolina. Notably, Tuesday will determine whether GOP candidate Michael Grimm, of New York, can take back his seat after serving seven months in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud. The primaries will also determine which of the eight Democratic candidates from Maryland will face Republican incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan in November, as a wave of Democrats remain hopeful that across the nation they can take back the U.S. House and Senate. Voters in Oklahoma will also be asked if they want to legalize licenses to use medicinal marijuana. The primaries come as GOP leaders worry that President Donald Trump's immigration policy could put Republican candidates at risk heading into the fall election. 

Prince William to visit Holocaust memorial in Israel

Prince William's high-profile visit to the Middle East rolls along Tuesday as he is expected to tour Yad Vashem — Israel's official memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust. Israelis, celebrating the 70th anniversary year of the nation's independence, had long pleaded for British governments to send a high-ranking royal to help bolster its standing in the world. The prince, representing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is scheduled to spend time in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and in Ramallah in the West Bank, which Britain's Foreign Office refers to as the "Occupied Palestinian Territories." Among other things, his schedule in the region is designed to allow him to meet young Jordanians, Israelis and Palestinians from his own generation.

Prince William visits the Middle East
01 / 14
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives in Israel on June 25, 2018. Prince William arrived in Israel from Jordan during his first official visit to the Middle East including Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan.
02 / 14
Prince William, heir to the British throne, and Crown Prince Hussein, heir to the Jordanian throne, walk past an enlarged photo of Duchess Kate of Cambridge as a child with her father and sister on a family holiday to see Jerash, the ancient Roman archaeological ruins near Amman, Jordon, on June 25, 2018. Later, Prince William posed for photographers on the same spot where his wife posed as a child.
03 / 14
Prince William and Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah (C-R) pose for a photograph with children, including Syrian refugees, during a visit at the archeological site of Jerash, Jordan on June 25, 2018.
04 / 14
Prince William visits the Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training in Ajloun, Jordan.
05 / 14
Prince William sits in a traditional Bedouin-style tent during a visit to a community center, Dar Niemeh in Jordan.
06 / 14
Britain's Prince William holds a jar of locally produced cheese during a visit to a community center, Dar Niemeh, in the province of Ajloun, north of the Jordanian capital Amman, June 25, 2018.
07 / 14
Prince William visits the Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training in Ajloun, Jordan.
08 / 14
Prince William meets young Jordanians and Syrian refugees during a visit to Al Quds College on June 25, 2018 in Amman, Jordan.
09 / 14
Prince William visits Al Quds College.
10 / 14
Prince William inspects an air ambulance at Marka Airport on June 25, 2018 in Amman, Jordan.
11 / 14
Prince William arrives to attend a birthday party in honor of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the residence of the British ambassador Edward Oakden's (L) house in the Jordanian capital Amman on June 24, 2018.
12 / 14
Waiters at an event celebrating the official Queen of England's birthday, at the British Embassy, Amman, Jordan, June 24, 2018.
13 / 14
Britain's Prince William meets Jordanians working in the education sector during a birthday party in honor of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the residence of the British ambassador's house in the Jordanian capital Amman on June 24, 2018.
14 / 14
Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah (R) greets Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at Amman's Marka military airport on June 24, 2018. Prince William arrived in Jordan at the start of a Middle East tour that will see him become the first British royal to pay official visits to both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

World Cup: Lionel Messi, Argentina in danger of elimination

One of the best players in the world needs some help to avoid an early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Argentina sit last in Group D after tying their opening game against Iceland, followed by a stunning loss against Croatia. Argentina faces Nigeria Tuesday, and needs a win in order to have any hope of reaching the Round of 16. A win would send the country through, but only if Iceland ties or loses against Croatia. Even if Iceland beats Croatia, Argentina can still qualify if its goal differential is greater than Iceland’s.

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
01 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
02 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
03 / 34
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
04 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
05 / 34
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
06 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
07 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
08 / 34
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
09 / 34
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
10 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
11 / 34
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
12 / 34
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
13 / 34
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
14 / 34
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
15 / 34
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
16 / 34
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
17 / 34
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
18 / 34
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
19 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
20 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
21 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
22 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
23 / 34
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
24 / 34
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
25 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
26 / 34
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
27 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
28 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
29 / 34
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
30 / 34
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
31 / 34
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
32 / 34
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
33 / 34
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
34 / 34
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.

Ex-Virginia Tech student convicted of killing teen to be sentenced

A two-day sentencing hearing is expected to begin Tuesday for a former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl from Blacksburg, Virginia. David Eisenhauer pleaded no contest in February in the 2016 stabbing death of Nicole Lovell. During the trial, the district attorney Mary Pettitt told jurors that Lovell and Eisenhauer had been communicating through social media for months and had met in person at least once before Lovell climbed out her bedroom window for a “secret date” with him just after midnight on Jan. 27, 2016. Judge Robert Turk told Eisenhauer he faces a sentence of up to life, plus 15 years.  

AMC launching its rival to MoviePass

MoviePass — the popular subscription service where users can go to multiple movies a month in theaters for a regular fee — finally has competition. On Tuesday, AMC Theatres launches an expanded version of its Stubs service called A-List, which allows moviegoers to attend up to three movies a week for $19.95 a month. AMC will allow users to attend special screenings such as 3D or IMAX, an option MoviePass does not offer.

