Trump looms over closely contested primaries

Voters in seven states will head to the polls Tuesday for primaries in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Utah, and for runoff elections in Mississippi and South Carolina. Notably, Tuesday will determine whether GOP candidate Michael Grimm, of New York, can take back his seat after serving seven months in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud. The primaries will also determine which of the eight Democratic candidates from Maryland will face Republican incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan in November, as a wave of Democrats remain hopeful that across the nation they can take back the U.S. House and Senate. Voters in Oklahoma will also be asked if they want to legalize licenses to use medicinal marijuana. The primaries come as GOP leaders worry that President Donald Trump's immigration policy could put Republican candidates at risk heading into the fall election.

Prince William to visit Holocaust memorial in Israel

Prince William's high-profile visit to the Middle East rolls along Tuesday as he is expected to tour Yad Vashem — Israel's official memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust. Israelis, celebrating the 70th anniversary year of the nation's independence, had long pleaded for British governments to send a high-ranking royal to help bolster its standing in the world. The prince, representing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is scheduled to spend time in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and in Ramallah in the West Bank, which Britain's Foreign Office refers to as the "Occupied Palestinian Territories." Among other things, his schedule in the region is designed to allow him to meet young Jordanians, Israelis and Palestinians from his own generation.

Prince William visits the Middle East

World Cup: Lionel Messi, Argentina in danger of elimination

One of the best players in the world needs some help to avoid an early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Argentina sit last in Group D after tying their opening game against Iceland, followed by a stunning loss against Croatia. Argentina faces Nigeria Tuesday, and needs a win in order to have any hope of reaching the Round of 16. A win would send the country through, but only if Iceland ties or loses against Croatia. Even if Iceland beats Croatia, Argentina can still qualify if its goal differential is greater than Iceland’s.

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Ex-Virginia Tech student convicted of killing teen to be sentenced

A two-day sentencing hearing is expected to begin Tuesday for a former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl from Blacksburg, Virginia. David Eisenhauer pleaded no contest in February in the 2016 stabbing death of Nicole Lovell. During the trial, the district attorney Mary Pettitt told jurors that Lovell and Eisenhauer had been communicating through social media for months and had met in person at least once before Lovell climbed out her bedroom window for a “secret date” with him just after midnight on Jan. 27, 2016. Judge Robert Turk told Eisenhauer he faces a sentence of up to life, plus 15 years.

AMC launching its rival to MoviePass

MoviePass — the popular subscription service where users can go to multiple movies a month in theaters for a regular fee — finally has competition. On Tuesday, AMC Theatres launches an expanded version of its Stubs service called A-List, which allows moviegoers to attend up to three movies a week for $19.95 a month. AMC will allow users to attend special screenings such as 3D or IMAX, an option MoviePass does not offer.

Contributing: Associated Press

