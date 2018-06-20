Migrant families from Honduras & Guatemala wait to be taken to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
At least three states have removed National Guard troops from the border in response to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy's impact on families, and several other states say they are unwilling to send troops to aid the border security effort.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order designed to stop the practice of splitting up families of undocumented immigrants, but it was not immediately clear how that would work or what impact it would have on governors voicing concerns over the policy.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, this week recalled a helicopter and four crewmembers from New Mexico. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, removed similar assets from Arizona. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, also a Democrat, said he was calling back three soldiers from the border due to the "cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents."

"Until this policy of separating children from their families has been rescinded, Maryland will not deploy any National Guard resources to the border," Hogan said.

Northam acknowledged that his state "benefits from the important work of securing our border." But he said the state must also stand up against polices that "run afoul" of American ideals.

“We are ready to return and contribute to the real work of keeping our nation safe," Northam said. "But as long as the Trump administration continues to enforce this inhumane policy, Virginia will not devote any resource to border enforcement actions that could actively or tacitly support it."

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo are among several Democratic governors backing off previous plans to send National Guard troops to bulk up border security.

Hickenlooper this week signed an executive order "that keeps Colorado from using state resources to separate children from their parents or legal guardians." Raimondo called the policy "immoral, unjust and un-American."

The governors of Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York also held off on sending troops, citing the policy.

Not all governors, even Democrats, were willing to pull the plug on supporting border security. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said his state's three-person team and helicopter would remain at least another month despite the "unconscionable practice." 

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero tolerance policy requiring arrest of all immigrants who attempted to enter the country along the Mexican border without going through legal border crossings. Before that, adults who crossed the border illegally by themselves often faced arrest, but anyone who brought a child with them would not be prosecuted.

Sessions says the practice of bringing children became a form of "immunity" he wanted to end. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring children by giving them blanket immunity from our laws," he said.

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.
