MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The crash of a dump truck and school bus taking middle school students on a field trip claimed at least two lives Thursday and sent 43 people to area hospitals.

One student and one teacher were killed, Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said during an emotional press conference in Paramus, N.J., where the trip originated. The bus, carrying fifth-graders from East Brook Middle School, was ripped from its chassis in the accident along Interstate 80 near the Waterloo Village exit.

The school bus was holding 38 students and seven adults when it crashed, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. Some of the 43 were rushed to hospitals are still undergoing surgery and others are in critical condition.

One student on the bus, Theo Ancevski, 11, said he heard classmates screaming as the bus toppled. Then he and others scrambled out an emergency exit on the top of the bus while others climbed out the windows.

Theo said he first heard a sound at the back of the bus — “something with one of the trucks behind us got hit as we toppled over.” Afterward, some students “were, like, hanging from their seat belts.”

In an interview outside of Morristown Medical Center, his father, Pavle Ancevski, said his son and other students he saw at the hospital were not badly hurt.

“We’re thankful to God,” he said. “I hope the other kids are OK. We have no information about them.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m. ET then headed to the school.

"Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy," he tweeted.

The bus was among a group of three transporting East Brook Middle School students to Waterloo Village, according to a note sent to parents from school Principal Thomas J. LoBue. The other two buses were not involved in the crash.

Police were first notified about the crash at about 10:20 a.m. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was not investigating the crash.

At least one patient was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, and several patients were taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, said Sgt. Darren Tynan of the Hackettstown Police Department.

State police said an unknown number of children were on the bus and in the truck.

At the scene, the front cab of the school bus appeared to be obliterated and separated from the rest of the bus. The undercarriage, chassis and tires also were separated from the body of the bus, which was on its side.

The bus leaned against a crushed metal guardrail with the front cab torn and twisted away. The steering wheel could be seen sticking above the wreckage.

Clothing and other personal belongings were strewn on the grassy median around the wreckage. At about 12:30 p.m., state police brought in K-9s to search the woods and areas near the scene.

A red dump truck believed to have been involved in the accident was stopped in the eastbound far left lane of I-80. The words "In God We Trust" were on the back of the truck.

“This is a devastation right now for our community,” said Holly Tedesco-Santos, the Paramus council president. The school is offering crisis counseling.

