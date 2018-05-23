Barbecue festivals at theme parks this summer
Amusement parks and barbecues are two things closely linked with summer. With the season upon us, you may have a hankering to both scream like a ninny on a roller coaster and woof down some tangy, slow-smoked brisket. Lucky for you, many amusement and theme parks offer one-stop shopping for your cravings with summer food festivals. Most of them feature barbecue. Many of them also highlight another summer favorite, ice-cold beer.

Through Memorial Day (May 28), Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. is presenting its annual Bluegrass and BBQ Festival. Known for its wonderful food, the park fires up even more BBQ pits for the special event and serves dishes such as smoked tri-tip served with a root beer glaze and a grilled sausage sandwich topped with apple roasted pepper slaw. Bluegrass fans will want to catch the Ricky Skaggs concert on May 27 that is included with park admission.

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., also hosts a Barbeque and Bluegrass Festival that runs through June 10. Featured dishes include hickory-smoked ribs with blackberry sauce, grilled pork belly-infused mac and cheese, and BBQ pork and cowboy beans. For dessert, Dolly Parton’s park is serving strawberry shortcake. Bluegrass performers such as the Seldom Scene (scheduled for June 5) perform.

Starting Friday, Busch Gardens Tampa will kick off their annual Summer Nights celebration, which features later hours, coasters after dark, and a number of new food options. Backyard BBQ will take over the Coca-Cola Plaza with a chicken waffle sandwich with blackberry pepper jelly, St. Louis ribs with Cherry Coke BBQ sauce and smoked beef brisket sliders with Jack Daniels and Coke BBQ sauce peach slaw. A ¡Fiesta Festa! for mexican favorites and Vibin’ Village with unique culinary creations will also be open. And don't forget about the free beer

Beverages take center stage for Red, White, & Brews at California’s Great America in Santa Clara. The drinks, including locally sourced beer and wine, can be sampled by purchasing tasting cards. The event will take place June 2, 3, 9, and 10. Fear not, BBQ lovers: Skewers and sandwiches featuring smoked meats will be on the menu as well.

Steel Vengeance, the new wooden-steel hypercoaster, may be grabbing the headlines at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio this summer. But even the most diehard thrill ride fans need to take a break and refuel. The coaster-crazy park is holding its annual Brew and BBQ festival from June 8 to July 1. There will be four different styles of BBQ and over 100 beers available. Cedar Point is also planning a BBQ sauce-making contest and a Pit Master competition.

Barbecue will be served, including an intriguing sounding BBQ spring roll, at the Great Carolina Fest scheduled for Jun 9 to 24 at Carowinds in Charlotte, N.C. But the menu will also include shrimp and grits, bourbon peach pie, and other regional favorites. Local craft beers will be available as well.

Pulled pork and other delicacies migrate north when Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario presents its version of Brew & BBQ on June 23 and 24. More than 70 craft ciders and beers will also be on tap from local brewers.

Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minn. will forego BBQ and instead serve wildly eclectic, homegrown, comfort food at its Minnesota Eats event scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays from July 14 to August 5. Casseroles, which locals call “hotdish,” will feature ingredients such as gyros, Tater Tots, and goulash. Local beers will be available. You can end your feast with oddball treats such as strawberry Fluff.

Speaking of oddball treats, Six Flags New England in Agawam, Mass. will serve a donut burger (yep, that's a hamburger, topped with bacon and cheese, stuffed between a glazed donut), and other delicacies at the Food & Brew Festival from July 20 to 29. Over 75 IPAs, lagers, ciders, and other craft beers will also be in the offing. The park's new thrill ride, Harley Quinn Spinsanity, is a pendulum ride that swings passengers 147 feet back and forth at 70 mph while also spinning them. Down a pre-ride IPA and donut burger at your own risk.

2018 barbecue festivals
The 40th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival takes place in Owensboro, Ky., May 11-12. Expect a Mutton Glutton VIP Party, BBQ Sandwich and Burgoo cooking teams, live music, children's entertainment, and a beer, wine and bourbon bar for adults.
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns to Memphis in May, in Tom Lee Park, May 16-19.
The 14th annual Bloomin BBQ and Bluegrass Festival takes place in Sevierville, Tenn., May 18-19. Experience the Barbeque Cook-Off, a kid's zone, bluegrass music and more.
The 13th annual Masonic Carolina Pig Jig will take place at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., on May 19.
Hot Luck Festival returns to Austin, Texas, May 24–27. The second annual event will feature more than 60 hot chefs (Aaron Franklin, Steve McHugh, Ashley Christensen), a variety of tasting events and live music.
Mohegan Sun hosts Sun BBQ Fest presented by King’s Hawaiian, June 2-3 in Uncasville, Conn. Expect rib and wing competitions (including a people's choice contest), food trucks, live music and more.
North Dakota's Happy Harry's RibFest returns to the Fargodome, June 6-9, with ribs, chicken, pulled pork and live music.
Ribfest Chicago celebrates 20 years, June 8-10 at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Irving Park Road and Damen Avenue. Expect more than 30 rib and barbecue vendors, plus live music.
In Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point will host Brew and BBQ on weekends from June 8 to July 1. Expect Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas-style barbecue with a selection of more than 100 beers.
Big Apple BBQ Block Party pulls into New York City's Madison Square Park, June 9-10. The annual festival features America's best barbecue makers, from Brooklyn's Hometown Bar-B-Que (pictured) to Atlanta's Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q.
The 25th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge takes place in Frisco, Colo., June 14-16. About 70 barbecue teams will compete alongside samples, live music, kids' activities, the Bacon Burner 6k and a Breckenridge Distillery Whiskey Tour.
The 26th annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will take place in Washington, D.C., June 23-24, on Pennsylvania Ave., between 3rd and 7th Streets NW. Expect star pit masters and chefs, 30 bands, free food samples and more.
The 15th annual Pork & Brew will take place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M., June 29-July 1. Expect regional food vendors, local beer and family activities.
The I Love BBQ Festival will take place on the Olympic Skating Oval in Lake Placid, N.Y., July 6-8. Food competitions include the Grilling & BBQ Bash, Top Chef: Pit Master, a Youth World BBQ Championship, The Best Ribs People’s Choice Award, and strip steak, chicken and pizza cook offs.
The 8th annual Wine Country Big Q will take place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., on July 7. The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) nationally sanctioned festival and competition will host a Winery Big Beef Challenge, Bold Bean Challenge and Bakin’ for Bacon dessert competition, plus seminars, demos and craft beverages.
The annual Windy City Smokeout returns to Chicago, July 13-15. Expect 20 pitmasters, 25 breweries and live music at 560 W Grand Ave.
The 3rd annual Southern Wing Showdown will take place at The Fairmont in Atlanta on August 5. Springer Mountain Farms and Taste of Atlanta will host 30 chefs from the Southeast for wing tastings, cooking demonstrations, games and beverage pairings.
The 14th annual Hudson Valley Ribfest will take place at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, N.Y., August 17-19. Expect a variety of ribs, other food samples including sides and desserts, beer, wine and bands.
Kewanee Hog Days have taken place in Illinois every Labor Day weekend since 1954. Billed as the World's Largest Outdoor Pork Barbecue, the event will feature thousands of pork chop and pork burger sandwiches, plus nearly 50 food vendors, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in downtown Kewanee, Ill.
The Kentucky State BBQ Festival will take place at Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville, Ky., Sept. 7-9. Expect eight star pitmasters, the Backyard BBQ Competition and seven bands.
Q in the Lou returns to Downtown St. Louis' Kiener Plaza, Sept. 21-23. Expect eight barbecue legends, barbecue school, live bands, beer and more events.
Smoked BBQ Fest will take place at Main St. Garden Park in Dallas on Sept. 22. Expect Texas pitmasters and chefs, live music and Trailer Park Olympics.
The 34th annual Barbecue Festival takes place in Lexington, N.C., on October 28. Find barbecue tents on West Center Street, North Main Street, and South Main and 3rd Avenue, plus a wine garden, family activities and live music.
The touring Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will take place in Charlotte, N.C., on May 12; Richmond, Va., on June 9; National Harbor, Md., June 15-16; Cary, N.C., July 27-28; Virginia Beach, Va., Aug. 11; and Leesburg, Va., Sept. 29.
The 6th annual Houston Barbecue Festival took place on April 15 at Humble Civic Center Arena. Check back next year to taste from more than 20 Texas barbecue makers.
