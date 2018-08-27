Ap Python Challenge A Usa Fl
A Burmese python is displayed in Davie, Florida on Jan. 12, 2013 for an event organized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Burmese pythons invaded South Florida nearly 40 years ago, devouring local animals and slithering through the Everglades.

But a new study suggests at least some of those Burmese pythons are partly Indian pythons, indicating a giant snake hybrid that could spread farther than either species alone. 

For the study, published this month in the journal Ecology and Evolution, wildlife researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey examined the tail tissue from about 400 Burmese pythons across South Florida. At least 13 of those snakes showed genetic signs of Indian pythons, according to a USGS statement.

Interbreeding may have resulted in what is known genetically as "hybrid vigor," offspring with the best traits of both species. Breeding between Burmese pythons, which prefer wetlands, and Indian pythons, which favor higher ground, could result in snakes able to spread beyond the marshy terrain of South Florida, lead author Margaret Hunter said. 

“Hybrid vigor can potentially lead to a better ability to adapt to environmental stressors and changes," Hunter, a research geneticist with the USGS, said in the statement. "In an invasive population like the Burmese pythons in South Florida, this could result in a broader or more rapid distribution.”

The study's authors believe any interbreeding probably occurred before pythons became fixtures in South Florida in the 1980s.

Since their arrival, pythons have sparked steep declines in small-mammal populations across South Florida. Knowing more about the snakes' genetics can help researchers "better understand these invasive predators’ capacity to adapt to new environments,”said Kristen Hart, a research ecologist on the study.

Photos: Conservancy snake team tracks, captures and studies pythons
Ian Bartoszek, from right, Jaimie Kittle, and Ian Easterling, lift a Burmese python into a container after capturing it along a tracking route at the edge of urban Collier Country along U.S. 41 East on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The science department at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida has a team of researchers dedicated to studying, tracking and capturing the Burmese python.
Ian Easterling, a conservation associate with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, picks off the shedding skin of a captured female Burmese python on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
A 15-foot female Burmese python coils inside a container after being captured by a team of researchers from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The team has collected 2,068 pounds of python this season.
Ian Easterling checks on a male Burmese python before releasing it back into the wild along the edge of urban Collier Country on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. "The best python detector on the planet is another Burmese python, specifically a male Burmese python to lead us to the breeding females," says Ian Bartoszek.
Ian Bartoszek, a science coordinator and wildlife biologist with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, looks out the window of a plane while monitoring Burmese pythons in Collier County using radio telemetry on Monday, March 27, 2017. Male snakes the team captures are surgically implanted with a radio transmitter, which allows the team to track them across the landscape.
Ian Easterling, a conservation associate with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, raises an antenna to monitor Burmese pythons through radio telemetry along the edge of urban Collier Country on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling performs a necropsy on a female Burmese python to collect samples and count eggs at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling pulls back the skin of a female Burmese python during a necropsy to collect samples and count eggs at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
A TV screen displays a map of Collier County at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Monday, March 27, 2017. The snake team uses the map to pinpoint and track the locations of tagged pythons.
Various snake skeletons sit on the windowsills at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Bartoszek bolts an antenna to the wing of a Cessna 172 Skyhawk before taking off to track pythons from the air on Monday, March 27, 2017. Through the use of radio telemetry, the team records GPS locations and habit association of any pythons surgically implanted with radio-transmitters.
Ian Bartoszek connects antennas to the cockpit of a Cessna 172 Skyhawk before taking off to track pythons from the air on Monday, March 27, 2017. Through the use of radio telemetry, the team records GPS locations and habit association of any pythons surgically implanted with radio-transmitters.
Ian Bartoszek listens for signals from pythons surgically implanted with radio-transmitters while tracking them from an airplane on Monday, March 27, 2017.
Ian Easterling and Jaimie Kittle, not shown, check ground coordinates from the pickup truck, bottom right, while Ian Bartoszek tracks them from the air on Monday, March 27, 2017.
Ian Bartoszek switches antennas from left to right to listen for signals from pythons surgically implanted with radio-transmitters as he tracks them from an airplane on Monday, March 27, 2017. Since 2013, the Conservancy has tracked 30 pythons, helping researchers learn how pythons behave.
An antenna bolted to the wing of a Cessna 172 Skyhawk picks up transmissions over Collier County from pythons surgically implanted with radio-transmitters on Monday, March 27, 2017. Through the use of radio telemetry, the team records GPS locations and habit association of any pythons surgically implanted with radio-transmitters.
Jaimie Kittle, 23, searchs for pythons from the back of a pickup truck while on a tracking route along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Bartoszek, 40, from right, Ian Easterling, 25, and Jaimie Kittle, 23, drag a 129 pound Burmese python they captured from the edge of a levee in East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. "You have three seconds to capture a snake," Bartoszek said. "Literally, one one-thousand, two one-thousand, three one-thousand, and it's gone."
Ian Bartoszek grips a female Burmese python behind it's head after capturing it along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Bartoszek, 40, from right, Ian Easterling, 25, and Jaimie Kittle, 23, subdue a female Burmese python they captured along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling, 25, left, stretches out a captured female Burmese python to get an estimated length on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Jaimie Kittle, 23, handles a female Burmese python that she spotted and the team subsequently captured while on a tracking route along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Jaimie Kittle, 23, laughs as she handles a female Burmese python that she spotted and the team subsequently captured while on a tracking route along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Jaimie Kittle, 23, right, handles a female Burmese python that she spotted and the team subsequently captured along the urban edge of East Naples while Ian Easterling, 25, stretches her out on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling casts a shadow while searching for pythons from the back of a pickup truck along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling points to the treeline while searching for pythons from the back of a pickup truck along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling raises an antenna out the car window while tracking tagged Burmese python locations along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Data collected from the radiotelemetric fieldwork will be used to develop a management strategy for this invasive reptile.
Jaimie Kittle notes locations and other tracking information about the tagged pythons on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
A container that holds a tagged male Burmese python sits at a release site along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. "The best python detector on the planet is another burmese python, specifically a male burmese python to lead us to the females," says Bartoszek.
Jaimie Kittle, 23, and Ian Easterling, 25, prepare to release a tagged male Burmese python at a capture site along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Tagged pythons are also referred to as Òsentinel snakesÓ for their ability to lead researchers to other animals during the breeding season.
A male Burmese python nicknamed Fredo by the Conservancy snake team slithers into the brush after being released along the urban edge of East Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling, 25, handles a captured female Burmese python at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Bartoszek, 40, from left, Ian Easterling, 25, and Jaimie Kittle, 23, untangle a female Burmese python at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
The captured female Burmese python is weighed Ñ totaling 129.4 pounds Ñ in the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The team has collected 2,068 pounds of python this season.
The captured female Burmese python lays along the lab floor to be officially measured at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling, 25, holds the head of the captured female Burmese python as it's measured at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling holds the head of the captured female Burmese python as it's measured at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling peels off the shedding skin of the captured female Burmese python at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Ian Easterling, 25, holds the head of the captured female Burmese python while another waits to be dissected at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida lab on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

