WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh coasted toward likely confirmation Friday as a chaotic, four-day Senate hearing drew to a close with testimony from his supporters and opponents.

Democrats tried valiantly to draw the federal appeals court judge out on a number of controversial issues but were unable to pull him off his talking points on presidential power or a host of social issues, from abortion to workers' rights.

The potential that Kavanaugh, 53, will play a key role in a future high court case involving President Donald Trump cast a cloud over the process. Several Democrats even questioned whether the judge was chosen to protect Trump, since he has written that presidents should be immune from criminal investigation and civil lawsuits while in office.

Friday's final day features emotional testimony, including from a student who survived February's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; the attorney who represented an undocumented teen-ager whose request for an abortion Kavanaugh sought temporarily to block; and former White House counsel John Dean, whose testimony during the Watergate scandal in 1974 helped lead to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

On Kavanaugh's side were former law clerks, students, friends and even Boston Marathon running mates, along with two prominent former U.S. solicitors general during George W. Bush's administration, when he worked in the White House.

Kavanaugh, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, was nominated two months ago from a list of 25 potential nominees. Since then, he has been endorsed by nearly all the Senate's Republicans, but not a single Democrat.

