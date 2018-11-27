WASHINGTON – The endangered dusky gopher frog lost a round at the Supreme Court Tuesday, but its fate is not yet final.

In a unanimous 8-0 opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, the justices overruled a federal appeals court that upheld the designation of more than 1,500 acres of forested land in Louisiana as "critical habitat" for the frog – even though no dusky gopher frogs reside there now.

"According to the ordinary understanding of how adjectives work, 'critical habitat' must also be 'habitat,'" Roberts wrote. "Only the 'habitat' of the endangered species is eligible for designation as critical habitat."

The Weyerhaeuser timber company had challenged the federal government's designation, which it said could reduce the land's value by up to $34 million if it could not be developed.

In his opinion, Roberts said the lower court failed to consider adequately the frog's absence from the area now and said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's designation of the area as critical habitat may have been flawed.

By sending the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit for further review, Roberts likely mustered the unanimous verdict. During oral argument on the first day of the court's new term in October, it had appeared all four liberal justices were on the side of the frogs. Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh had not yet been confirmed, so he did not participate in the decision.

Nearly extinct in Mississippi because breeding requires ephemeral ponds that alternate between wet and dry, the tiny frogs would have been destined for Louisiana if the agency's decision was upheld.

Roberts described the subjects of the court's first case as "about three inches long, with a large head, plump body, and short legs. Warts dot its back, and dark spots cover its entire body."

When the frog was listed as endangered in 2001, its population had been reduced to approximately 100 adult frogs in a single pond in Mississippi. The government designated four Mississippi counties as potential habitat, later adding the disputed parcel in Louisiana, where the frogs had existed until 1965.

During oral argument last month, Roberts said the most important factor was how much the land would need to be altered to welcome the frogs, and at whose cost. Otherwise, he said, the government could require hot air greenhouses in Nome, Alaska.

"If you have the ephemeral ponds in Alaska, you could build a giant greenhouse and plant the long-leaf pines, and the frog could live there," he said. "In other words, there has to be presumably some limit on what restoration you would say is required."

