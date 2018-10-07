Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his family at the White House with President Donald Trump on July 9, 2018.

Evan Vucci/AP

COLUMBUS — President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court is being hailed as a conservative voice for the bench, but he once donated to an Ohio Democrat.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53, donated $250 to now-gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray's unsuccessful bid for state attorney general in 1998 and $1,000 to Cordray's failed bid for the Senate in 2000.

Cordray lost the Democratic primary for the Senate to former Gov. Dick Celeste's brother, Ted. Ted then lost to Republican Mike DeWine, whom Cordray is challenging for governor in November.

Cordray and Kavanaugh both worked at the law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, in Washington, D.C. Both also clerked for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, though not at the same time.

More: Brett Kavanaugh: Supreme Court nominee straight out of central casting

More: President Trump says he did not discuss abortion with Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh

More: Yankees GM Brian Cashman signs letter in support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

As a judge, Kavanaugh dealt a blow to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, then being led by Cordray, saying in October 2016 that it was unconstitutional and gave Cordray too much power.

In a footnote to that decision, however, Kavanaugh called Cordray "a man of substantial accomplishment and of longstanding and dedicated devotion to public service and the public good."

That didn't stop Cordray from criticizing Trump's pick Monday night.

"President Trump’s decision today underscores the critical need for Ohioans to have a key backstop in place for them – a governor who will stand on their side and fight back against attempts to undermine our rights," Cordray said in a statement.

Kavanaugh has donated to many Republican candidates over the years, from former President George W. Bush to Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah.

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com