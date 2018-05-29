VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- In a way only Virginia Beach knows how to do, the surfing community came together to honor the military community for Memorial Day.

Dozens of surfers participated in a paddle out at the Oceanfront, as part of the 2018 Steel Pier Classic and Surf Art Expo. The 15th annual event included a surfing competition and art show.

“We take the time to get in the circle, we get our mindset together and that’s a Hawaiian tradition of honoring our lost,” said surfer Brian Stokes.

A paddle out is a surfing ritual that honors the lives of those who have died.

“As you get closer to all your friends and family and they’re in this huge circle, it’s emotional,” said Ainslee Wallace. “Some people cry, some people are just smiling from ear to ear. It’s everything that it should be.”

Despite the rain, surfers paddled out, gathered in a circle and said a prayer. The ceremony included flowers to pay homage to fallen service members.

“My father was military, my brother was military, they’re both gone so it was a total respect thing there,” said Pat Cunningham. “For someone to give their life for their country is just – how would you not give respect for that?”

