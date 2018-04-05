WASHINGTON - Six months ahead of midterm elections, data from registered voters across the country suggest Republicans hold a slight edge in key Democratic states on the generic ballot, including Florida, Indiana and Missouri, indicating they are ready to replace blue incumbent Senators.

When it comes to the generic congressional ballot overall, slightly more voters said they would vote for a Democratic candidate (40%), compared to 35% for a Republican candidate, according to the report published Thursday by Morning Consult.

How voters fall on the generic congressional ballot

Morning Consult.

Morning Consult surveyed 275,000 people throughout the U.S. from February through April and weighed the data to produce a target sample of voters based on various factors: age, gender, race, ethnicity, gender, education and location.

Despite net positive approval ratings for Democrats, a majority of voters in incumbent Senate states said they are looking to vote for someone new.

Voters' approval and disapproval ratings of incumbents in competitive Senate states

Morning Consult.

When looking at the generic ballot in Senate seats currently held by Democrats, Republicans in Montana, North Dakota and Ohio were favored, among others.

Generic Congressional ballot in competitive Senate states

Morning Consult.

Generic Democrats in lean blue districts may have an advantage, as the report showed they have a much wider lead than Republicans in lean red districts.

A breakdown of the generic Congressional ballot based on congressional district competitiveness.

Morning Consult

Despite security issues being the top policy issue for Republican voters, economy is top of mind overall for all Amiercans (27 %), followed by security (21%), health care (17%), senior’s issues (16%), education (7%), women’s issues (4%) and energy (3%).

Democrats considered the economy their top priority (24%), with Republicans focusing on security (35%).

Voters rank issues in order of importance, with the economy being a top priority for all.

Morning Consult

The economy and security issues were identified by voters as the issues they most care about, with the exception of voters in Montana, who placed health care as their second most important issue.

In states with key Senate races, the majority of voters identified the economy and security issues as most important

Morning Consult.

Montana was the exception among key states, in which voters prioritized health care after the economy.

Morning Consult

More: Americans in Switzerland urge expats around the world to register for midterms

More: President Trump warns if Democrats win midterms he will be impeached

More: Rep. Steny Hoyer predicts Democrats likely to pick up 50 seats in midterms

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com