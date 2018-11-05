Deputies detained a suspect Friday following reports of a "possible shooting" at a high school and an elementary school in the city of Palmdale.
The Los Angeles county sheriff's office said deputies were searching Highland high school after reports of a man with a gun on the camps around 7:30 a.m. local time.
Within minutes, police were also sent to Palmdale's Manzanita elementary school.
Police units earlier said they were searching for a male with a rifle who was reportedly hunkering down in brush near the school's baseball field.
It was not immediately clear whether any shooting actually occurred, although the Los Angeles county fire department dispatched paramedics to the high school after a report of a person with a gunshot wound, KNBC-TV reports.