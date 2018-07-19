These hotel rooftop bars have raised the bar
01 / 50
The newly opened Boro Roof is located on the 14th floor of the Boro Hotel in Long Island City in the New York City borough of Queens. It offers panoramic views of Manhattan and Queens.
02 / 50
Boro Roof at the Boro Hotel in Long Island City, New York, will introduce a new food concept later this year. In the meantime, guests can order food to go, from the ground-floor restaurant, Beebe’s, including their signature pizzas, They can also order from the restaurant's cafe.
03 / 50
Boro Roof at the Boro Hotel in Long Island City, New York, serves a menu of cocktails, such as the pink Frida and spicy Lady Marmalade.
04 / 50
At the top of the new Pod Brooklyn hotel comes RFTP, a bar and lounge with views of the surrounding Brooklyn neighborhood and the Manhattan skyline.
05 / 50
RFTP at the new Pod Brooklyn has an expansive, landscaped terrace with comfortable lounge seating and a covered bar that seats 20.
06 / 50
RFTP at the new Pod Brooklyn has a modern and minimal design. A standalone sprawling secondary space can be used to host private events for up to 200.
07 / 50
RFTP at new Pod Brooklyn has a “Vegetable Garden," that produces ingredients for dishes served on the roof.
08 / 50
Some drinks served at RFTP at the new Pod Brooklyn: a Grey frosé, red and white sangria, and Pacifico beer on tap.
09 / 50
Arlo SoHo Hotel has a redesigned Arlo Roof Top (A.R.T for short) with a new menu and design.
10 / 50
Arlo SoHo Hotel re-launched its rooftop with the new name, Arlo Roof Top (A.R.T for short), menu and design. The space offers panoramic views of the Hudson River.
11 / 50
Arlo Roof Top (A.R.T for short) is introducing a new cocktail menu curated by Employees Only's Milos Zica with signature drinks such as the Arlo Picante with mezcal, grapefruit juice, and spiced bitters.
12 / 50
Waydown is Ace Hotel Chicago’s rooftop bar and lounge. It is named after a sad song by Illinois native John Prine, it has unobstructed views of the Chicago downtown skyline.
13 / 50
The Waydown at the Ace Hotel Chicago has a cocktail list by Beverage Director Caitlin Laman and bar snacks from chef Pat Sheerin.
14 / 50
Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has sweeping views of the Chicago skyline.
15 / 50
The Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has an extensive cocktail and bar snack menu.
16 / 50
Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has an indoor as well as an outdoor portion.
17 / 50
Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has sweeping views of the skyline from both its inside and outside portions.
18 / 50
The Peninsula Chicago has a new hotel overlooking Michigan Avenue--the Z Bar.
19 / 50
The new rooftop Z Bar at the Peninsula Chicago has curated live music and art.
20 / 50
The Peninsula Chicago has a new rooftop bar that debuted in June: the Z Bar.
21 / 50
The new Z Bar Peninsula is off the Magnificent Mile.
22 / 50
The Z Bar at the Peninsula Chicago has a private dining room terrace.
23 / 50
Taverne in the Sky at Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is just yards from the iconic Lambeau Field, home of the legendary Green Bay Packers.
24 / 50
Taverne in the Sky at Lodge Kohler has a panoramic rooftop restaurant and bar overlooking the Lambeau Field. Lodge Kohler is a AAA Four-Diamond property.
25 / 50
Taverne in the Sky in Green Bay, Wisconsin, offers diners American fare along with a selection of libations, craft beers and wines from around the world.
26 / 50
Lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton has opened the doors of their inaugural Texas property, Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown. The rooftop bar is called Upside West Village.
27 / 50
Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown has a new rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. It's called Upside West Village.
28 / 50
Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown has a new rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. It's called Upside West Village.
29 / 50
Upside West Village, the rooftop bar and lounge at the new Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown, offers views of downtown Dallas.
30 / 50
Upside West Village, the new rooftop bar and lounge at the Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown, offers views of downtown Dallas and a mixology program curated by Proprietors LLC, the team behind famed Death & Co bars.
31 / 50
A DŌ Cookie Dough Confections Pop-Up Bicycle Cart is located at Top of the Gate, the rooftop bar at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., this summer.
32 / 50
A DŌ Cookie Dough Confections Pop-Up Bicycle Cart is located at Top of the Gate, the rooftop bar at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., this summer. New York has already experienced the DO carts.
33 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
34 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
35 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
36 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
37 / 50
The Nest is Thompson Seattle’s rooftop bar, cocktail lounge, and terrace.
38 / 50
The rooftop Nest at the Thompson Seattle has a view of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain Range.
39 / 50
The rooftop Nest at the Thompson Seattle has a view of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain Range.
40 / 50
The rooftop Nest at the Thompson Seattle has a view of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain Range.
41 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor. It is the only waterfront property in Charleston’s Historic District,
42 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor. Daily programming includes rooftop skyline tours with a local historian.
43 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor.
44 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor.
45 / 50
1 Hotels is an eco-friendly brand. Its South Beach hotel has a rooftop bar with views of the Miami skyline.
46 / 50
1 Hotel South Beach has a relaxation pool on its rooftop.
47 / 50
1 South Beach is an eco-friendly hotel. Its rooftop abides by the same principles.
48 / 50
Montrose West Hollywood, formerly known as Le Montrose Suite Hotel, has undergone a $15 million dollar remodel. This is the rooftop.
49 / 50
Montrose West Hollywood, formerly known as Le Montrose Suite Hotel, has undergone a $15 million dollar remodel. This is the rooftop.
50 / 50
You can order cocktails at the Montrose West Hollywood rooftop bar.
636675856744824027-Rooftop3.jpg
Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown has a new rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. It's called Upside West Village.
White Unicorn Agency

Summer is in full swing and people are out looking for a spot to get a cocktail with a view.

Rooftop bars have always been popular, but in recent years, the places that have managed to provide the most coveted ones are hotels.

They have the space and the funds to provide fashionable and fun venues.

Each year, a slew of them pop up in every major city across the USA. And those that have been around for a while try to up the ante with new design or drinks.

Marriott to remove plastic straws from hotels

New York City has been at the forefront of this movement. Manhattan has many posh hotel rooftop bars such as the one at Arlo SoHo. But even the outer boroughs are getting new rooftop bars, and they have an advantage that Manhattan does not: A view of the entire Manhattan skyline. Boro Hotel in Long Island City in the borough of Queens is one of the latest to capitalize on this perk.

Chicago also has an awe-inspiring skyline and its hotels have used that to bring in both guests and locals.

Take the new Z bar at the Peninsula Chicago or the Waydown at the Ace Hotel Chicago.

The West Coast has plenty of beautiful vistas. The Montrose West Hollywood in Los Angeles is one hotel that is letting its guests take it all in.

For a look at these and other hotel rooftop bars, take a peek at the gallery above.

America's rooftop bars
01 / 50
On the third floor of Chicago's One West Wacker, Raised rooftop bar offers share plates of American fare and craft cocktails.
02 / 50
In Chicago, The Gwen hotel hosts a rooftop terrace called Upstairs at The Gwen, which specializes in craft cocktails.
03 / 50
AIRE rooftop bar offers small plates, cocktails, wine and beer on the 24th floor of Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago.
04 / 50
Cerise offers light bites and cocktails on Virgin Hotels Chicago's rooftop each summer.
05 / 50
The J. Parker offers small plates, seasonal cocktails and a full bar on the 13th floor of Chicago's Hotel Lincoln, with a retractable glass roof.
06 / 50
In Chicago's West Loop, Little Goat Rooftop is now available for private events.
07 / 50
The eighth-floor terrace at Cielo offers an incredible view of the St. Louis Arch, as well as delicious modern Italian fare.
08 / 50
New York's City Winery opened City Vineyard on the Hudson River in 2016, where a rooftop bar offers prime sunset views with wine made down the road.
09 / 50
Atop New York's McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green offers a full menu and fun atmosphere above the Chelsea neighborhood.
10 / 50
Long Island City's Ravel Hotel offers rooftop restaurant, Penthouse808, with Asian and Pacific Rim fare, sushi and weekend brunch.
11 / 50
In New York City, Hotel Chantelle opens its retractable roof seasonally offering dining and drinks in a garden setting on the third floor.
12 / 50
Catch rooftop offers American favorites and sushi overlooking New York City's Meatpacking District.
13 / 50
Sushisamba serves Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fare and cocktails in New York City's West Village. The rooftop of the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows and a garden atmosphere.
14 / 50
McCarren Hotel & Pool offers a rooftop bar in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood with food and cocktails.
15 / 50
Refinery Rooftop offers a full bar, dining area and deck on top of Refinery Hotel near New York City's Herald Square.
16 / 50
Salvation Taco offers Mexican fare, margaritas and more on the airy Pod 39 Rooftop in New York City's Murray Hill neighborhood.
17 / 50
Rock & Reilly's offers Irish pub fare with terrace views on top of the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel by Penn Station.
18 / 50
New York City's Cantina Rooftop offers vibrant Mexican fare with a live comal and retractable roof in Midtown West.
19 / 50
On the top of New York City's Hotel Americano, La Piscine bar and grill offers Mexican fare poolside this summer with breathtaking views of the city from west Chelsea.
20 / 50
Mr. Purple offers indoor and outdoor seating, cocktails and American fare on top of the Hotel Indigo Lower East Side.
21 / 50
On top of The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City, St. Cloud offers light fare from Charlie Palmer and an extensive bar menu with views over Times Square.
22 / 50
In New York City, The Jane Rooftop offers views of the Hudson River paired with cocktails and fare from Café Gitane.
23 / 50
PH-D Lounge pairs cocktails and light fare atop the Dream Downtown hotel.
24 / 50
The Roof features views of Midtown Manhattan and Central Park from the top of Viceroy Central Park New York. Enjoy small starters, cocktails, wine and beer.
25 / 50
In Newport, R.I., The Roof Deck at The Vanderbilt Grace offers sunset views alongside cocktails, beer and wine.
26 / 50
Sip cocktails or enjoy brunch with views of Washington, D.C. landmarks at the POV Roof Terrace at the W Hotel.
27 / 50
In Washington, D.C., Columbia Room cocktail bar hosts a Punch Garden on its roof deck.
28 / 50
Masa 14 offers Latin-Asian share plates and weekend brunch on D.C.'s trendy 14th St.
29 / 50
In Washington, D.C., The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel offers a bar and grill poolside and events throughout the summer overlooking the capital from Dupont Circle.
30 / 50
The Donovan hotel in Washington, D.C. hosts the DNV Rooftop Lounge with Japanese street food, craft cocktails and happy hour during the week.
31 / 50
L27 rooftop bar opened at the Westin Nashville in 2016. The highest bar in Nashville, it offers a full food and bar menu and stunning views of Music City.
32 / 50
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery's Nashville location hosts a RoofTop Restaurant with its own lunch and dinner menu, beer brewed in-house and views overlooking downtown.
33 / 50
Nashville's prime sushi spot, Virago, offers a rooftop patio with city views for happy hour or weekend brunch.
34 / 50
In North Carolina, The Restaurant at The Durham Hotel offers seafood and bar fare, plus events like yoga, live music and movie screenings.
35 / 50
In Charlotte, N.C., Le Méridien hosts the city's largest rooftop, City Lights, on the 19th floor with summer cocktails and 360-degree views over the city.
36 / 50
The Graduate Hotel in Oxford, Miss. offers a terrace lounge called The Coop on the fourth floor, where visitors can enjoy share plates and seasonal beverages.
37 / 50
In Miami, ROOFTOP at E11EVEN offers indoor and outdoor seating for tapas, cocktails and a full bar overlooking downtown.
38 / 50
Juvia offers sweeping views over Miami Beach with fresh seafood and a globally-inspired menu.
39 / 50
The Madison Blind features food and beverages sourced locally on the seventh floor of the Graduate Madison hotel in Madison, Wis.
40 / 50
In Texas, Marriott Marquis Houston hosts the High Dive bar for guests with a full menu and sixth-floor views over downtown and Discovery Green Park.
41 / 50
ViewHouse Ballpark sources brunch, lunch and dinner locally around Denver with views of downtown and Coors Field.
42 / 50
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails serves American fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night dining in downtown Seattle. The restaurant hosts a free summer concert series with local musicians from June through August.
43 / 50
In San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood, Rooftop at VIA offers private cabanas available to the public for prime views and cocktails.
44 / 50
El Techo pairs Latin American street food with cocktails and rooftop views from the Mission, above Lolinda restaurant in San Francisco.
45 / 50
Perch offers views of downtown Los Angeles from a 15th-floor rooftop with French fare, fireplaces, fire pits and seating indoors and al fresco.
46 / 50
Pearl's Rooftop offers American fare for dinner daily and weekend brunch in West Hollywood.
47 / 50
Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles offers California-inspired fare and signature cocktails on its rooftop bar, Upstairs.
48 / 50
In West Hollywood, the E.P. & L.P. rooftop offers Southeast Asian fare with Bubble Tea cocktails, sake, soju, craft beer and wine.
49 / 50
BO-beau Kitchen + Roof Tap offers approachable French and American fare with a rooftop patio in Long Beach, Calif.
50 / 50
Catania offers Italian lunch and dinner overlooking the beach in San Diego.
Best pools in the Caribbean, 2018 edition
01 / 40
The first five-star to reopen after last year’s storms, Anguilla's Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa is back in business. On Shoal Bay Beach, the 65-key hotel sports two restaurants, four bars and the 300-year-old Thai House Spa that was brought to the island in the 1980s.
02 / 40
The eye-catching family pool, one of four at the hotel, is the trophy spot with an infinity-edge and underwater window that looks out at the beach.
03 / 40
You’ll also find a 60-foot lap pool, a vitality pool in the spa with gentle jets that are set to body temperature, and plunge pools in the beachfront suites and penthouses.
04 / 40
Going the distance, fruit skewers, sunscreen, juices and water are delivered poolside.
05 / 40
In Puerto Rico, the San Juan Marriott Resort is family-friendly with one large pool and another shallow pool with a splashy water slide for the younger set.
06 / 40
Open from 6 a.m. for sunrise dips and closing at 11 p.m. for an after-dinner swim, the pools are heated and towels are provided.
07 / 40
In the Convention Center district across San Juan Bay from the Pan American Cruise Terminal, the infinity-edge at Sheraton Puerto Rico is the hands-down coolest rooftop pool on the island.
08 / 40
A coconut’s throw from Old San Juan, the ginormous pool on the fourth floor measures an impressive 57,000 square feet and is the top spot for sightings of the city-sized cruise ships as they chug along the bay.
09 / 40
At San Juan's hippest urban resort, pool partyers like the plush sofas, roomy cabanas and hefty bowls of Forbidden Nachos and Bacardi cocktails at the Bay Pool Bar & Grille.
10 / 40
The pool is open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with photos most fabulous at dawn.
11 / 40
A quartet of cool pools is the star attraction at the Shore Club on Long Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos, the quieter alternative to the more crowded Grace Bay in Providenciales.
12 / 40
Shore Club's Colonnade Pool clocks in at 15,000 square feet and is accessorized with 16 cabanas including 10 poolside and plenty of couches and comfy cushions.
13 / 40
For those who like a sea view from their perch in the pool, there are the adults-only and family-friendly pools that look out at the beach.
14 / 40
For those in one of the swanky new multi-bedroom villas, the private pools  may keep you soaking all day.
15 / 40
Beachfront posh with suites, villas and foodie fabulous restaurants, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is also where you’ll find a trio of pedigree pools.
16 / 40
On the sombrero-shaped isle across the channel from St. Kitts, the pools at the AAA Five Diamond include the Garden infinity-edge with a hot tub.
17 / 40
Next to the Caribbean Sea, Ocean Pool is a family pool with an 83-foot-long swimming lane ideal for burning off dessert calories.
18 / 40
Reflection Pool is surrounded by a heart-shaped teak deck and framed by the meditative Nevis Peak and views of the sea.
19 / 40
With umpteen awards like TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice for Romance, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort graces Eagle Beach on the western shore of Aruba.
20 / 40
Adults-only, the resort hits it out of the park with an edge-less pool, sundeck, umbrella tables and spa tub. To keep hunger and thirst at bay, raise the red flag perched on your sun lounger and servers deliver.
21 / 40
Measuring 26 by 49 feet with the deep end coming in at 6 feet, the pool is lit for night swims and is steps from the Sand Bar that hosts the Caribbean’s only “Healthy Hour,” where you’ll find bartenders pouring nutrient-packed fruity mocktails.
22 / 40
Bordering the pool, Elements opens early with a Dutch Caribbean breakfast buffet and stays open late for dinner.
23 / 40
In Aruba, the spa pool at the all-inclusive Curtain Bluff Resort is perched on the edge of a rock for uninterrupted views of the neighboring islands of Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis.
24 / 40
A shady retreat from the high noon sun, the resort’s main pool is surrounded by traveler palms and tall coconut trees. A few sandy steps from the beach, the pool's free-form design is one-stop-shopping for an aquatic class at one end, lap swim in the middle and splashing around in the shallow end.
25 / 40
For those who covet personal pool time, the high-end suites with balcony pools fit the bill, especially the stunning Terrace Suite at the top of the bluff.
26 / 40
On the south coast of St. Lucia, Serenity at Coconut Bay is all about the pools. The first one you’ll see is the stunning 3,000-square-footer with a 1,000-square-foot lap pool at its center and a whirlpool at its south end.
27 / 40
The two-tier design is clever with 24 in-water ledge loungers and out-of-the-water relaxation options like aqua circle beds, shaded chaises and private cabanas for candlelit dinners at sunset.
28 / 40
Dramatically illuminated at night with fountains in a rainbow of colors, the pool is a tropical backdrop for s'mores at the fire pits and dinner on the Greathouse restaurant verandah.
29 / 40
For couples on a romance mission, there is a plunge pool in each of the 36 butler suites.
30 / 40
Built on a 16th-century Dutch fort on picturesque Piscadera Bay, the showpiece at the Hilton Curacao is a sprawling freshwater pool complex that comes with one main pool and one infinity pool connected by a waterfall.
31 / 40
At the main pool, water is 3 feet deep at the kids' entrance and 5 feet deep in the middle. Dotted with thatched palapas and coconut palms, there are plenty of blue-on-blue loungers and umbrellas for a nap after a lap.
32 / 40
With unbarred views of the sea, the infinity pool also clocks in at 5 feet deep, shallow enough to stand and perfect for those not wanting to get their hair wet.
33 / 40
Open until 8 p.m., the pool is a beehive of activity with fitness classes and bartenders pouring samples of new cocktails to poolside taste-testers.
34 / 40
Many make the trek up Jamaica's Blue Mountains to the Strawberry Hill Hotel for the sumptuous Sunday brunch, while others come for the views of Kingston 3,000 feet below. True pool connoisseurs come for a dip in the spectacular infinity-edge built into the hilltop.
35 / 40
With panoramic vistas from every angle, the 79-square-foot mountaintop pool sits in front of the bar and dining verandah.
36 / 40
You can lounge all day on the roof at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, where views from the mirror-smooth infinity pool are mesmerizing. Overlooking the Gulf of Paria and a steady parade of clunky oil barges making their way to Venezuela, the pool is a watery world away from the busy capital city of Port-of-Spain, just a short walk from the high-rise hotel.
37 / 40
Not just great for a cool dip, the pool is one-stop-shopping with a sun deck that hosts chaises draped with extra-large wrap-around towels and Hyatt's Infinity Pool Bar with a menu of local snacks and rummy drinks.
38 / 40
It is a trifecta of pool pleasure at Oil Nut Bay on the eastern tip of Virgin Gorda, third-largest of the British Virgins after Tortola and Anegada.
39 / 40
Eco-hip, the pools at the Beach Club are made of recycled glass and divided for multi-generations of swimmers; one pool for children, one for teenagers and one with a swim-up bar for those old enough to order a cocktail.
40 / 40
Flowing into each other with views open to the bay, pool pleasures include walk-ins to the beach and a deck with oversize loungers, as well as a waterfall and grotto leading to the upper pool where you’ll find a bar with in-water seating.
Take a look at these hot hotel renovations
01 / 34
Cheeca Lodge and Spa, the 27-acre luxury resort in Islamorada, Florida, is open after a six-month closure due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.
02 / 34
Cheeca Lodge and Spa has re-opened in Islamorada, Florida, after a $25 million renovation.
03 / 34
This is the new lobby bar at the Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada, Florida, which re-opened after a $25 million renovation following Hurricane Irma.
04 / 34
This is the new lobby lounge at the Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada, Florida, which re-opened after a $25 million renovation following Hurricane Irma.
05 / 34
Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada, Florida is a staple in the Florida Keys. It has re-opened after extensive repairs and renovations following Hurricane Irma.
06 / 34
The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles re-opened this week following a top-to-bottom renovation. It was built in 1926.
07 / 34
The Mayfair was the setting for the first-ever Oscar’s after-party. It has a grand staircase with modern art.
08 / 34
The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown L.A. has 15 stories and 294 rooms.
09 / 34
The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown L.A. has 15 stories and 294 rooms.
10 / 34
This is a map in a guestroom at the newly renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
11 / 34
This is the Library Bar at the renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
12 / 34
This is the new lobby at the renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
13 / 34
This is the Writing Room at the newly renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
14 / 34
Eve American Bistro, by executive chef Scott Commings, is at the Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles. It was a winner of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen.”
15 / 34
White Swan Inn has 26 guest rooms and is inspired by London hotels with dark wood paneling, bold fabrics, and British pop-art inspired prints.
16 / 34
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
17 / 34
The newly renovated White Swan Inn has 26 guest rooms.
18 / 34
White Swan Inn has 26 guest rooms and is inspired by London hotels with dark wood paneling, bold fabrics, and British pop-art inspired prints.
19 / 34
The White Swan Inn is located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.
20 / 34
The White Swan Inn markets itself as a European-style bed and breakfast.
21 / 34
The White Swan Inn markets itself as a European-style bed and breakfast.
22 / 34
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
23 / 34
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
24 / 34
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
25 / 34
Petite Auberge is also located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.
26 / 34
Petite Auberge has undergone an extensive renovation.
27 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
28 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
29 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
30 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
31 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
32 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
33 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
34 / 34
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas’ Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel’s construction in 1986.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com