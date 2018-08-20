GENEVA – Becoming Swiss sometimes comes down to a handshake.

This is what a Muslim couple found out last week when a naturalization commission in the city of Lausanne turned down their request for citizenship. The main reason for the rejection, as the municipality explained in a statement on Friday, was the applicants’ refusal to shake hands with the committee members of the opposite sex. The man and woman each were also reluctant to answer questions from the opposite gender.

“Their attitude shows that these people don’t believe in gender equality, a fundamental principle of the Swiss constitution,” said Lausanne’s mayor Gregoire Junod.

He added that those who rebuff Swiss laws and core values can’t be naturalized.

Junod did not release the couple’s names or nationality.

Lausanne’s refusal to naturalize the couple sparked swift reactions in the media and on street corners. Some critics pointed out that since freedom of religion is a basic right in Switzerland, “this just means intolerance and even discrimination towards members of the Islamic community,” said Zehra Demir, a Turkish national living in the city.

But for many, the refusal is the right choice. “These people can behave as they wish in conformity with their religion, but they should not try to become Swiss if they’re not going to integrate,” Lausanne resident Marie-Claire Fagioli commented on the website of the local newspaper, 24 Heures.

Others point out that Lausanne’s decision could have far-reaching consequences. Socialist member of the Parliament Ada Marra told 24 Heures that if a handshake is a sign of integration, “should we also refuse naturalization to someone who is against abortion, since it too is a fundamental right in Switzerland?”

So far, no such cases were handled in this Alpine nation of 8.4 million people, where foreigners account for about 23 percent of the population. But there’s precedence for the handshake imbroglio: In 2016, authorities in the town of Therwil didn’t accept a request for naturalization from a Syrian couple whose sons refused to shake hands with their female teacher.

In Switzerland, where requests for citizenship are handled by local communities before being forwarded to state and federal authorities, integration is among the primary criteria for naturalization. Others include the 10-year residency requirement, knowledge of one of the country’s three national languages (German, French or Italian), gainful employment, no criminal record, and no welfare benefits — unless the money is paid back.

In the past, other rejections had also stoked tensions. In 2016, the city of Basel refused citizenship to two Muslim girls who didn’t want to participate in swimming lessons with boys during their school’s obligatory gym class. At about the same time, Basel authorities declined to naturalize a family from Kosovo because they wore sweatpants around town and didn’t greet passersby.

In each of these cases, authorities cited lack of integration into Swiss culture.

And in another widely publicized case last year, a Dutch woman’s application was turned down because she constantly complained about the noise of cowbells in her village. Authorities said that her objections to a cherished tradition meant she didn’t respect local customs and had no business becoming Swiss.

Integration is such an important factor that it could also impact the renewal of work and residency permits. The government decided last week that permits of those who don’t assimilate could be relegated to a temporary status or withdrawn altogether.

The Muslim couple who refused handshakes have 30 days to appeal the decision or can apply again later. In either case, “they should show us their commitment to Switzerland and to our way of life,” Mayor Junod said.

