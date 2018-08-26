SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Hancock International Airport in Syracuse is getting $2 million in federal funding for aircraft de-icing equipment.

The grant through the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program was announced by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. It will support the reconstruction of a de-icing containment facility.

The airport is in the midst of a $60 million renovation and upgrade project that's slated to be finished this fall. The project includes a huge glass wall and grand staircase in the terminal and a new pedestrian bridge connecting the terminal and parking garage.

Last year, Hancock received more than $3 million to renovate the terminal and $1 million to upgrade bathrooms.

