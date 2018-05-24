T-Mobile acknowledged a recent bug on its website that would let anyone with a customer’s phone number access account details about that person, including their name, address and in some instances PIN numbers and tax ID numbers. But T-Mobile says the flaw, which has since been fixed, did not to its knowledge result in such information getting out.

The bug was discovered by a security researcher early last month and first made public by ZDNet.

For a hacker to have gotten at the account information, he or she would have had to know the T-Mobile subdomain address, which was promotool.t-mobile.com. The subdomain was used by staff to get to account details via T-Mobile's customer care system.

Once the hacker had that address, they could have used a customer's phone number to unlock the account information.

The nation’s third largest wireless carrier used the subdomain for internal security purposes. T-Mobile in fact paid a bounty to the researcher who found the bug.

“The Bug Bounty program exists so that researchers can alert us to vulnerabilities, which is what happened here, and we support this type of responsible and coordinated disclosure,” T-Mobile said in a statement. “The bug was patched as soon as possible and we have no evidence that any customer information was accessed.”

