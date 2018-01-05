Outside front of Chipotle restaurant with a sunset reflecting in the window.

Chipotle

As school districts across the nation continue to debate pay and benefits for teachers, some businesses want to show educators a little love.

Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off Monday, but the biggest day for educators is Tuesday, Teacher Appreciation Day.

And teachers won’t be the only ones being recognized. National Nurses Week started Sunday and goes through May 12.

► More: Crushing student loan debt, stagnant pay can put teachers in financial bind

► More: Arizona teachers head back to school, get pay raise in budget bill that governor signed Thursday

Teacher appreciation deals

Participation can vary. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location and don't forget your teacher ID.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill: Monday through Friday, teachers get their first drink for free when they show their teacher IDs.

Chick-fil-A: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations are offering teachers a deal Tuesday. Either call your closest location or search individual restaurant's Facebook events page or other social media.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/teacherappreciation.

BOGOs for teachers with faculty IDs Tuesday, 5/8/18, 3pm-close. Because we ❤️ you. Valid in-restaurant only. Terms: https://t.co/DFLaEgH2xF pic.twitter.com/XyBiLhn1P8 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 3, 2018

Cicis: Teachers get a free adult buffet Tuesday with a valid school ID and coupon available at http://bit.ly/CicisTeacher18. Dine-in only.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: With a valid faculty ID, get $1 small beverage of your choice at participating locations Monday through Friday.

Culver's: There's not a nationwide promotion and offers will vary among locations and most will have a special on Teacher Appreciation Day Tuesday with a valid ID. An easy way to check if your closest Culver's is doing something is by checking the location's details page on www.culvers.com.

The school year may be wrapping up, but our appreciation for teachers never ends! Educators can take 5% off their groceries when they show a school ID and MVP card on May 8th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/gI46QeIs9t — Food Lion (@FoodLion) May 4, 2018

Food Lion: All teachers, school staff and faculty get 5% off their total purchase Tuesday with a school ID and the chain’s MVP card.

Giordano’s: You don’t have to be a teacher to take advantage of this discount. New and existing members of the chain’s email club will get 20% off online orders Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day. Sign up at www.giordanos.com/join.

The Greene Turtle: Teachers get a free meal up to $12 Tuesday with a valid school ID at participating locations.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: With a school ID, teachers get 15% off dine-in and take-out orders Monday through Friday at participating locations. Locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are not participating in this deal. The chain also is giving away 45 pizza parties to teacher. Through May 11, nominate teachers for the contest at www.grimaldispizzeria.com/teachers.

honeygrow + minigrow: After 3 p.m. Tuesday, all locations will take $3 off educators’ orders when they show a valid school ID.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Teachers get a free “stick item” with valid teacher ID Tuesday at participating locations.

Teacher Appreciation Week is next week, May 7-11. As a thank you, teachers who buy a full size sub will receive a coupon to come back and try a regular 6 inch sub for free. *Valid with school ID at participating locations. #teacherappreciationweek #thankateacher pic.twitter.com/cshO9wVlHW — Jon Smith Subs (@JonSmithSubs) May 1, 2018

Jon Smith Subs: Teachers who buy a 12-inch sub Monday through Friday will get a coupon for a free six-inch sub to use on a future visit. A valid school ID is needed and this deal is available at participating locations.

Metro Diner: Monday through Friday, teachers get 20% off their check.

MOD Pizza: Teachers get 50% off any pizza or salad Tuesday at all 300-plus locations with a valid ID. Plus, the first 50 teachers at each store Tuesday get a “special surprise,” company spokeswoman Charlotte Wayte told USA TODAY in an email.

Teachers feed the heart of our community, so we’re celebrating them!



🍎 Stop by MOD on Tuesday, May 8th

📏 Present a teacher ID

📚 Receive 50% off a pizza or salad #TeacherAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/wgHICv5XZ0 — MOD Pizza (@MODPizza) May 3, 2018

PDQ: Teachers and nurses get 50% off their total check Tuesday with valid ID.

Piada Italian Street Food: Monday through Friday, teachers get buy-one-get-one entrees when they show a faculty ID. This promotion is good at locations nationwide and on any entree.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: From Monday through Friday, show your school ID for a free fountain drink or cookie with the purchase of a sandwich or salad. Limited to one per customer.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: From 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they show current school ID at all U.S. locations.

Scooter’s Coffee: On Monday, teachers get 50% off any drink when they show their teacher ID. Limit one per customer.

Überrito: The five Houston-area locations and one Phoenix restaurant are offering teachers, faculty and staff a free burrito, bowl, salad or nachos Tuesday with a valid school ID or other formal documentation,.

Zaxby’s: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations across the nation are running Teacher Appreciation Week specials. To learn more, check with your closest location.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar: Teachers and administrators get a free shake Tuesday at all 15 east coast locations. This deal is not available for take-out and no purchase is required.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses also will honor teachers and one of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

More: Thank a nurse! Deals abound for National Nurses Week

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com