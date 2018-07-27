Exterior of a Wendy's restaurant

In a week that has already brought us National Tequila Day, National Drive-Thru, National Auntie Day and several more, now it's time for National Chicken Tenders Day.

This means free tenders at some of the nation's most popular fast-food chains Friday.

The freebie fun for the month doesn't stop with tenders.

Sunday is another chicken-related fake holiday and free wings are up for grabs. July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day, National Lasagna Day and National Lipstick Day.

Then, Monday is National Cheesecake Day and the last day of July is another two-fer with National Avocado Day and National Raspberry Cake Day.

National Chicken Tenders Day deals

These offers are available at participating locations.

Burger King: For a limited time, nine-piece boxes of Original Chicken Fries are $1.69. Find coupons on the restaurant's smartphone app, which can be downloaded at www.bk.com/app.

PDQ: Members of the chain’s “Loyal Fan Club” get a buy-one-get-one chicken tender meal coupon. If you’re not already signed up, join the club by Sunday at www.eatpdq.com/fanclub for the deal.

Let’s get this #NationalChickenTenderDay party started early, shall we? 🎉🐔



We’re hookin' up all PDQ Fan Club members with a BOGO tender meal now thru July 29 in honor of #NationalChickenTenderDay on July 27!



Sign up at https://t.co/SRrs9GLV2Z! pic.twitter.com/6MSRBYRW4l — PDQ Restaurant (@PDQFreshFood) July 23, 2018

Raising Cane’s: Existing Caniac Club members get a free chicken finger Friday when they scan their card. Become a club member for future offers by visiting a participating location and asking for a Caniac Club card. Get a free box combo when you register at www.raisingcanes.com/caniac-club.

Remember, #NationalChickenFingerDay is July 27th! Caniac Club members, be sure to swipe your card for a Free Chicken Finger! pic.twitter.com/72f0wUCYO0 — Raising Cane's (@Raising_Canes) July 24, 2018

Sonic Drive-In: For a limited time, the chain has a $3.99 Crispy Tender Dinner, which includes three Crispy Tenders, medium tots, Texas toast and an onion ring.

Wendy’s: Get two free chicken tenders with the secret code “Winner, Winner Chicken Tender” Friday while supplies last at participating locations. Also for a limited time, get free chicken fingers and other coupons for downloading the chain's smartphone app at www.wendys.com.

Want your 2-pc Chicken Tenders for free? The password is "Winner, Winner Chicken Tender." Come to Wendy's today only to celebrate #NationalChickenTendersDay. While supplies last! pic.twitter.com/Rr93Ct0JYG — Wendy's (@Wendys) July 27, 2018

Sign-up offers

These deals aren’t specific for Chicken Tenders Day and are ongoing offers. Most require signing up for email clubs or downloading and using smartphone apps at participating locations.

Bojangles': The chain announced a new, free printable calendar for 2019 that includes coupons. Sign up for the Bojangles’ Barnyard Calendar at www.bojangles.com/calendar. Also get a coupon for a free half-gallon of Bojangles' Legendary Iced Tea for signing up.

Shook your themed calendar is no more? We've got you covered: https://t.co/gYNmShpnB9 . pic.twitter.com/ATXJCklqYP — Bojangles' (@Bojangles1977) July 20, 2018

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals.

Chick-fil-A: Earn freebies by using the chicken chain's Chick-fil-A One smartphone app. Download and learn more at www.one.chick-fil-a.com.

Church's Chicken: Find coupons at www.churchs.com/coupons and sign up for email offers at www.churchschicken.com.

Jack in the Box: Unlock special offers when you enter your email or cell phone at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Mood when you find out your crew is heading to SONIC for our FLISPY tenders. Hurry in and try our $3.99 Crispy Tender Dinner! pic.twitter.com/mYwcCwaV0u — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) July 20, 2018

KFC: Join the Colonel's Club for email offers at www.kfc.com/colonels-club.

McDonald’s: The fast-food chain’s app has ongoing offers including a free medium French fries every Friday with a purchase of $1 or more. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

Rally's: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.

Zaxby's: Sign up for email, text and snail mail Zax Clubs at www.zaxbys.com/zax-club.

Friday retail deals

Michaels: The arts and crafts store chain is offering teachers 20 percent off their entire purchase with a valid educator ID. Exclusions apply. Michaels normally offers teachers a 15 percent discount.

Show your teacher ID all week to get 20% OFF your ENTIRE purchase - including sale items! WOO HOO! (And did you know? The rest of the year, teachers get 15% off every. single. day!) https://t.co/qJgTDX1WYP pic.twitter.com/xA576Iuvnj — Michaels Stores (@MichaelsStores) July 22, 2018

Walgreens: Friday is Friends & Family Day and with get 20 percent off regular-priced eligible items when you clip a coupon to your Walgreens account online. Or get the discount online with promo code FRIEND20.

