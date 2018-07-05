SAN FRANCISCO — Maybe the question wasn't that boneheaded after all.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk brusquely dismissed an analyst's query about cash needs during a post-earnings conference call last week, a company securities filing Monday revealed Tesla indeed may need to raise additional capital.

“If we cannot raise additional funds when we need or want them, our operations and prospects could be negatively affected,” Tesla, based south of San Francisco in Palo Alto, warned in its quarterly 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We need sufficient capital to fund our ongoing operations" of both its electric car and solar businesses, the filing said. "We cannot be certain that additional funds will be available to us on favorable terms when required, or at all."

Tesla said the language is boilerplate and has been used in previous 10-Q filings, and does not represent any change from the norm.

Tesla's most recent quarterly report that showcased record losses of nearly $800 million in the last quarter, with higher than ever revenue of $3.4 billion. On a call following the release of earnings, Sanford Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi asked Musk about the company's capital requirements going forward.

Musk responded: "Excuse me. Next. Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?"

Musk was similarly short with questions about Model 3 reservations ("These questions are so dry. They're killing me") and the specs for the Tesla Semi truck ("I studied physics in college").

The performance earned Musk a scolding from various industry analysts, who noted that the CEO needed to be more forthcoming considering Tesla's ongoing production woes with its pivotal entry-level sedan.

Thanks to the Model 3, Musk has promised to turn Tesla in more of a mainstream automaker by quintupling the company's vehicle output to 500,000 units a year, or around 9,600 cars a week.

Musk has said he hopes to produce around 6,000 Model 3s a week by the end of June — the company also makes the popular and pricey Model S sedan and Model X crossover — but due to "production hell" woes is currently producing closer to 2,000 Model 3 sedans a week.

Tesla's typically resilient stock wasn't harmed much either by Musk's conference call comments or the capital news in its 10-Q filing, closing up 3% at 307.22.

