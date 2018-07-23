Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is facing some backlash after calling a British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue a 'pedo.'

Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images

Tesla is reportedly asking for refunds from suppliers in an aggressive tactic designed to help the perpetually money-losing company turn a profit.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based electric vehicle maker has requested an unknown amount of cash back from suppliers for work done since 2016, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The move reflects Tesla's increasing urgency to become profitable after losing more than $4 billion over the last six years.

CEO Elon Musk has promised that Tesla would turn a quarterly profit by the end of 2018, though expensive future projects, such as a plan to build a new factory in China, could drag the company back into red ink. One recent move involved cutting 9 percent of the company's salaried workforce.

The company has never posted a profit for a full year.

Tesla representatives could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

It's not unusual for automakers to play hardball with suppliers. In fact, it's common for car companies to press suppliers for price concessions in a never-ending tug-of-war.

More: Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle output reaches 5,000 for a week, pleasing Elon Musk

More: Tesla cutting 9% of workforce and Home Depot deal, CEO Elon Musk says

More: 'Consumer Reports' reverses course, recommends Tesla Model 3 after Elon Musk improves brakes

But it's not typical for automakers to ask for cash back for past work, absent allegations of defects or insufficient performance.

Musk has had a complicated relationship with suppliers in the past. While trying to accelerate production of the company's critical Model 3 electric sedan, he blamed one unidentified supplier in November for slowing down production.

At other times, he has expressed heartfelt appreciation for their efforts to keep up.

"They've really burned the midnight oil, spent weekends and taking a lot of risks and suffered alongside us in the challenges associated with the ramp," Musk said in February. "So I'd like to thank them for supporting us through this difficult time with Model 3."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com