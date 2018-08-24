Congressman Al Green, of the 9th Congressional District of Houston, speaks to a crowd inside the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown during a Nueces County Democratic Party dinner Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Rep. Al Green stood in front of hundreds of people and told them he wants to see President Donald Trump removed from office.

Green, a Democrat representing the 9th Congressional District of Houston, was the first member of Congress to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U.S House of Representatives, according to a news release.

He spoke to a crowd inside the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown during the Nueces County Democratic Party dinner Thursday.

Several Nueces County judges, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, congressional candidate Eric Holguin and mayoral candidate Ray Madrigal De Pancho Villa were among the crowd.

Green touched on issues concerning South Texas residents he spoke to just before his speech, he said.

Among them were the Trump administration's "zero tolerance policy" on illegal immigration, health care and minimum wage increases.

"Where do you stand when you've got a president who institutes a policy of this kind to deter people from coming to this country?" Green said. "I stand with those babies, I stand with those mothers. And I stand for the impeachment of an unfit president."

Green first called for Trump's impeachment in December 2017. Green and 57 other members of Congress were the first to vote to proceed with debate for Trump's impeachment.

The second time came after Trump made comments about African and Caribbean countries in January. Green and 65 others voted to proceed with debate on impeachment, the release states.

In that instance, reports circulated saying Trump, meeting with several lawmakers to discuss immigration, questioned why the United States would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "sh------ countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway, according to USA Today.

