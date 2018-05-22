asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

KINGSVILLE — A racist tirade that took place in Kingsville earlier this month was caught on video, with a 24-year-old Texas A&M University-Kingsville student being told, 'You sound like a (expletive) Arab."

According to the Huffington Post, TAMUK engineering student Ali Alghamdi said he was running an errand in early May in Kingsville when the car in front of him reportedly ran a stop sign. As Alghamdi drove on, the driver of the front vehicle — a black Chevrolet — kept hitting his brakes, causing Alghamdi to do so, as well.

The drive of the black Chevrolet then stopped in front of the Ed Lopez Building — which houses the Kleberg County Community Supervision and Corrections Department and Texas Department of Public Safety driver's license offices — and began berating Alghamdi, who was still in his vehicle, according to the article.

Alghamdi began recording video with his cell phone at that point, and he uploaded the clip to YouTube. In the expletive-laden video, the man angrily accuses Alghamdi of "tailgating" him, which Alghamdi consistently denies.

"The next time you tailgate a (expletive), you should expect somebody to get out and tell you some (stuff)," the man shouted to Alghamdi. "You need to learn how to drive in America — this ain't Pakistan (expletive). This is not Pakistan, Afghanistan or Kuwait (expletive)."

"Why you say Pakistan?" Alghamdi later asks the man.

The man replies, "Because you sound like a (expletive) Arab."

The nearly four-minute long video shows a constant back-and-forth between the two men, with Alghamdi making no effort to go past the black Chevrolet, which is parked on the side of the road. Alghamdi's car is stopped in the middle of the road for the duration of the video.

Alghamdi also at one point asks the man about his ethnicity and heritage.

"Where are you from, sir?" Alghamdi asks.

"America," the man responds. "I'm from here (expletive)."

"Not Mexico?" Alghamdi asks..

"No, I'm not (from) Mexico (expletive)," the man replies.

The man eventually walks away from Alghamdi's vehicle for the last time, and Alghamdi tells the man to "Have a nice day."

"(Expletive) you," the man responds.

"Thank you so much," Alghamdi says. "Muchas gracias."

According to the Huffington Post, Kingsville police are investigating the incident. Lt. Bradley Lile, when contacted by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times on Tuesday, said the event is still under investigation, but that a case could eventually be filed with the Kingsville Municipal Court for a possible disorderly conduct charge against the man.

The man's identity is not being released, and he has not yet been cited, Lile said.

