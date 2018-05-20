A Texas Department of Public Safety officer places crime scene tape across Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, the day after a shooting a mass shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

The first funeral for one of the 10 people killed in a shooting at a Texas high school was set for Sunday.

The Islamic Society for Greater Houston says services for 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh are scheduled for a mosque in suburban Houston.

Sabika had been attending classes at Santa Fe High School since last August when she was killed Friday.

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, has described his daughter as a hard-working and accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service and hoped one day to join Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia Abbott, were scheduled to attend Arcadia First Baptist Church on Sunday morning alongside other members of the heartbroken community.

Authorities on Sunday were still in the beginning stages of their investigation, hoping to find a motive in the shooting and whether anyone else knew or helped suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis in the attack.

On Saturday, Pagourtzis' family released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities but were just as "shocked and confused as anyone else" about why this happened.

The comments were the first since authorities say the teen took his father's shotgun and .38 revolver and opened fire inside Santa Fe High School on Friday morning.

"We are saddened and dismayed," the family said in a statement given to reporters. "We extend our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims."

Pagourtzis' family did not address whether they knew the teen had access to any firearms. Authorities said unlike previous high-profile mass killings, Pagourtzis didn't have any major red flags that could have alerted them to his plans.

"We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred," the family said. "We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy. While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love."

The only thing that may have provided a sign was a series of photos posted to his social media accounts, including images of a gun and a T-shirt with the words, "Born to kill."

Students who survived the attack said Pagourtzis was wearing the shirt during his rampage. After the shooting, investigators say they found a journal that detailed his plans. Pagourtzis was taken into custody and admitted to the attack, according to a court filing.

The family of one victim said their daughter was targeted because she had rejected Pagourtzis' advances to date her. The mother of Shana Fisher, a 16-year-old student killed in the attack, said the shooting followed months of advancements from Pagourtzis and came just days after Fisher embarrassed him in front other others by telling him she wouldn't date him in front of a group of people.

