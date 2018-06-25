Texas Tech University officials are still investigating a private chat between fraternity members on campus that was leaked to social media late last week.

A screenshot of the chat, featuring calls for immigrants at the Texas-Mexico border to be shot as a way of dealing with them crossing the border without documentation, was posted to various social media websites Thursday, sparking outrage from administrators and students alike.

Officials Friday, in a videoed news conference posted to the schools Facebook account, said the school is investigating the situation.

"(Friday) we had conversations with university administration and we're beginning to have conversations with our student groups, as well," Matthew Gregory, dean of students, said. "I've had conversations with some individual students and we will continue those conversations not only (Friday) but going forward into the future."

Gregory said Friday the university administration will gather information and review how student conduct in this incident compares to spelled-out student conduct expectations.

It's believed then-Texas Tech Interfraternity Council student president Kyle Mitchell, posting under the username "The cocaine cowboy," contributed a message to the chat saying "I'm telling you build a wall, and the (U.S. government) can sell permits for legal hunting on the border and we can make a sport of this, can be a new tax revenue stream for the (government)."

The same user posted a follow-up message, saying "the (U.S. government) would be making money to stop illegals instead of spending it, win win for everyone."

After the chat went public, a post was made to a Twitter account bearing his name announcing he had resigned from his position with the council.

"I now recognize that the comments I made on GroupMe were egregious, disgusting and lacked morality," the photo of a statement says. "For that, I am deeply sorry, and want to extend my sincerest apologies to all those who have been hurt by my comments, both within and outside of the Texas Tech community. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have resigned as the IFC president, because my comments do not reflect the values of the Texas Tech fraternities. And as a leader, I know I let the community down by my actions. I cannot take back what I said, as the damage and hurt to others has already occurred. But please know that I will continue to own my mistakes and learn from this moment."

Following the post, the Twitter account for the Interfraternity Council posted its own statement regarding the group chat.

Executive Vice President Ethan Louis Smith wrote "the words and ideas expressed in these messages do not represent the ideals and values of the IFC and Texas Tech University. This reprehensible language has no place in [sic] within our organizations, school, or society."

Smith said an emergency meeting of the council was called and a new president was chosen.

Calls for Mitchell and other contributors to the group chat to be expelled from the school rang out immediately across sites like Facebook and Twitter.

The school has yet to announce any formal action against the students, but one administrator said the school needs to meet words with actions.

"These students do not represent the greater Texas Tech University community," said Carol Sumner, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. "Beyond speech, there's action. And it's recognizing that it's important that we reflect by doing in addition to saying. We wanted to be explicitly clear that, as a community, we will stand together and we are a better community because of who's here."

A request for comment concerning any updates into the investigation was submitted to the Texas Tech University office of communications and marketing Monday morning.

