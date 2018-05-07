Musk to send team to help with Thai cave rescue mission

Elon Musk’s team of SpaceX and Boring Company engineers is set to arrive in Thailand on Saturday to help rescue the 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave. Earlier in the week, Musk tweeted that he was “happy to help” the Thai government in the rescue, whose efforts have focused on pumping water out of the cave. Despite written assurances from the boys and coach, the situation has grown direr since then: On Friday, a former Thai Navy SEAL died from lack of oxygen while replacing oxygen canisters for the boys, and monsoons are forecasted for this weekend, heightening the risk of flooding the cave. Not all of the boys can swim, and officials say that the boys do not have enough diving training to journey through the narrow, water-filled passages.  

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand
Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach.
Rescue workers carry heavy water pumping equipments into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 1, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
Thai workers use drilling machinery equipment in an attempt to drain the water from the flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.
Buddhist monks pray for 12 boys and their soccer coach that went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
A helicopter from Thailand's air force picks up a mini excavator to take to the mountain top where they are trying to make a hole to get into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 01, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
Rescuers make their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Thai military medical personnel and associated officials practice carrying an injured person during an emergency exercise near the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on June 30, 2018.
Thai workers prepare pipes for an attempt to drain water from a flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.

Last two World Cup semifinal tickets up for grabs

With France's win over Uruguay and Belgium's edge-of-your-seat triumph over Brazil on Friday, the last remaining multiple World Cup winners have been eliminated.Brazil — the five-time World Cup winners — has now come up short in four consecutive World Cups. On Saturday, England — which is riding a wave of momentum — faces Sweden (10 a.m. ET), which has the backing of its famous former player, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who placed a friendly wager with David Beckham. In the other quarterfinal, host nation Russia plays Croatia (2 p.m. ET), which is attempting to reach the semifinal of a World Cup for the first time since 1998. 

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.

Wildfires continue to blaze as hot, dry conditions persist

Dozens of wildfires across the American West continue to burn as rising temperatures and gusty winds are expected to last through the weekend. The nation's first fire fatality in months was reported in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border, officials said Friday. More than 60 wildfires are now burning in 13 states across the U.S., most of them in the West and Alaska, the National Interagency Fire Center reported.In parts of California, Colorado and Utah, hundreds of residents remain under evacuation orders because of the aggressive wildfires, the Weather Channel said. 

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

Pompeo ends North Korea talks with more questions on denuclearization

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended a second day of talks with senior North Korean officials Saturday, with both sides saying they need clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol, a senior ruling party official in North Korea, met for nearly three hours Friday and then had dinner amid growing skepticism over how serious North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is about giving up his nuclear arsenal following the June 12 summit with President Donald Trump. Doubts over the North’s intentions have grown amid reports it is continuing to expand facilities related to its nuclear and missile programs and that U.S. intelligence is skeptical about its intentions to give up its weapons. 

Caribbean braces for season's first hurricane

Residents on the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean are bracing this weekend for Beryl, the season's first Atlantic hurricane, to make landfall. The storm is expected to still be a hurricane when it reaches the string of islands late Sunday or Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. The hurricane's path brings a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year’s storms.  Enough rain may fall to cause localized flash flooding and mudslides, especially along steep hillsides and in mountainous terrain. 

Contributing: Associated Press

