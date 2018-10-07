A third rescue operation began Tuesday to recover the remaining four young soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who said that the rescue mission will involve 19 divers, announced that the mission will aim to retrieve all the people — including a medic and three Thai navy SEALS who have stayed with the soccer team — from the cave.

“We expect that if there is no unusual condition … the 4 boys, 1 coach, the doctor, and 3 SEALs who have been with the boys since the first day will come out today,” said Narongsak, according to The Associated Press.

Rescuers walk toward the entrance to a cave complex where five were still trapped, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Tuesday

Sakchai Lalit, AP Images

The announcement comes after eight players were rescued in separate missions, which both lasted several hours. According to a senior official Tuesday, the rescued boys are in "high spirits," though two of them possibly have a lung infection.

How the youth soccer team became trapped

The boys and their coach hiked more than two miles into the cave after soccer practice on June 23. Heavy rains struck the area and parts of their path back to the cave entrance became swollen with floodwaters. A search led by Thai navy SEALs joined by volunteer divers from around the world was fruitless until a pair of British divers came up on the hungry but apparently healthy team.

Eight rescued, four more to go

Four boys were rescued Sunday before the effort was put on hold so the cave could be restocked with oxygen tanks and other essentials. The operation cranked up again Monday morning local time, which was Sunday night in the U.S., and four more boys were brought out. Thai navy SEALs are leading the effort, but more than 90 rescue workers from around the world have been laboring in and around the dark, twisting cave. Massive pumps are being used to lower water levels to shorten the underwater distances.

Rescued boys' physical condition

The eight rescued boys are in “high spirits,” a senior health official said Tuesday. Jesada Chokdumrongsuk, deputy director-general of the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food. Two of them possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally “healthy and smiling,” he added.

But what about their mental state?

Psychologist Jamie Aten, founder of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College in Illinois, says the mental health of the boys must be monitored closely. “They may show extremes in behaviors ... they (may) sleep too much or have difficulty sleeping,” says Aten, who is not involved in the boys' treatment. “They may develop triggers that weren’t there previously.” Some, he says, may withdraw while others may seek more attention. "Over time these symptoms may lessen, but for some it could be a lifelong struggle," he said.

