Danica Patrick arrives for the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

Thai cave boys to be released early from hospital, hold press conference

The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a cave will be discharged from the hospital Wednesday — a day earlier than expected. The team will also take questions during a news conference in an attempt to satisfy the intense public interest about their rescue and recovery, Reuters and The Guardian reported. The soccer team had been trapped in the flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks before a heroic three-day rescue operation. The boys, aged 11 to 17 years old, and their 25-year-old coach were reported to be in good health, with some fighting minor pneumonia and infections, after being rescued.

'Suits' to enter Season 8 despite Meghan Markle departure from show

Even though Meghan Markle traded in "Suits" for sunhats, the show known for its notoriously loquacious lawyers will enter its eighth season having not skipped a beat. USA's "Suits" prepared for the departure of Markle's character Rachel when she decided to leave her New York law firm for one in Seattle focused on charitable causes at the end of season seven. In reality, Markle left to become the Duchess of Sussex. While "Suits" initially revolved around Markle's character and her budding romance with Mike, who is played by Patrick J. Adams, it has evolved into an ensemble about a top-tier law firm that's always fighting. Season 8 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Auto racing star Danica Patrick to host ESPYs, becoming first woman to do so

The 26th edition of the ESPYs, ESPN's annual event that celebrates the best of sports, will be a night of firsts. Auto racing star Danica Patrick will become the first woman to serve as the host of the ESPYs. The ceremony will also posthumously honor three coaches — Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon — who died protecting students from gunfire during the mass shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. The Best Coach Award has previously gone to coaches showing "extraordinary leadership of their teams," but ESPN will commemorate the trio's "heroism off the field." To watch, tune in at 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to ABC or live stream the event on the WatchESPN app.

Killer who blamed attack on 'homosexual panic' to be executed

Ohio on Wednesday is set to execute a convicted murderer whose case garnered national attention when his defense argued that a "homosexual panic" may have prompted him to kill. Robert Van Hook was found guilty in 1985 of brutally stabbing David Self, 25, after meeting him in a Cincinnati bar. A three-judge panel rejected his insanity plea and sentenced him to death. In a May appeal, Van Hook's lawyers cited a psychologist's report that said he may have experienced a "homosexual panic" upon realizing he had sexual cravings for the victim. Van Hook's request for clemency was denied.

100 facts for Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday

Nelson Mandela, whose successful struggle against South Africa's apartheid system made him a global symbol for human rights, would have turned 100 years old on Wednesday. A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mandela was the first black president of South Africa from 1994-1999 and the first president elected after the end of apartheid, an extensive system of segregation and discrimination based on race. In memory of the historic peacemaker, who died in 2013, here are 100 facts about Mandela's life and legacy.

