Thai cave boys to be released early from hospital, hold press conference

The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a cave will be discharged from the hospital Wednesday — a day earlier than expected. The team will also take questions during a news conference in an attempt to satisfy the intense public interest about their rescue and recovery, Reuters and The Guardian reported. The soccer team had been trapped in the flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks before a heroic three-day rescue operation. The boys, aged 11 to 17 years old, and their 25-year-old coach were reported to be in good health, with some fighting minor pneumonia and infections, after being rescued.

'Suits' to enter Season 8 despite Meghan Markle departure from show

Even though Meghan Markle traded in "Suits" for sunhats, the show known for its notoriously loquacious lawyers will enter its eighth season having not skipped a beat. USA's "Suits" prepared for the departure of Markle's character Rachel when she decided to leave her New York law firm for one in Seattle focused on charitable causes at the end of season seven. In reality, Markle left to become the Duchess of Sussex. While "Suits" initially revolved around Markle's character and her budding romance with Mike, who is played by Patrick J. Adams, it has evolved into an ensemble about a top-tier law firm that's always fighting. Season 8 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Auto racing star Danica Patrick to host ESPYs, becoming first woman to do so

The 26th edition of the ESPYs, ESPN's annual event that celebrates the best of sports, will be a night of firsts. Auto racing star Danica Patrick will become the first woman to serve as the host of the ESPYs. The ceremony will also posthumously honor three coaches — Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon — who died protecting students from gunfire during the mass shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. The Best Coach Award has previously gone to coaches showing "extraordinary leadership of their teams," but ESPN will commemorate the trio's "heroism off the field." To watch, tune in at 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to ABC or live stream the event on the WatchESPN app.

Danica Patrick on and off the track
01 / 27
Danica Patrick arrives for the 2017 ESPY Awards.
02 / 27
Danica Patrick drives at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 1, 2018.
03 / 27
Danica Patrick was the eighth driver out on the track during qualifying for the 2013 Daytona 500. She posted a speed of 196.434 mph, which held up throughout the day.
04 / 27
Danica Patrick walks onstage during the 2012 ESPY Awards.
05 / 27
Danica Patrick holds Kevin Harvick's son Keelan before the Aaron's 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 4, 2014.
06 / 27
Danica Patrick received primary sponsorship from Nature's Bakery in the 2016 season, but Stewart-Haas Racing sued the snack food company for more than $31 million in early 2017, claiming that Nature's Bakery has reneged on payments.
07 / 27
Danica Patrick behind the wheel during practice for the AdvoCare 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.
08 / 27
Danica Patrick poses with her trophy after winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300, her only win in the series.
09 / 27
Danica Patrick arrives at the 2007 ESPY Awards.
10 / 27
Danica Patrick climbs out of her burning race car after a crash with Matt Kenseth at Talladega Superspeedway on May 1, 2016. Patrick called it the worst crash of her career.
11 / 27
Danica Patrick sits in her car during practice at Dover International Speedway on June 2, 2017. Patrick would go on to finish 10th in the AAA 400, for her first top-10 in more than two years.
12 / 27
Danica Patrick in a spot for GoDaddy.com.
13 / 27
Danica Patrick is nothing but smiles as she addresses the media after winning the pole position for the 2013 Daytona 500.
14 / 27
Danica Patrick and Justin Bieber present at the 2011 ESPY Awards.
15 / 27
Patrick sits in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series Sam's Town 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 9, 2012.
16 / 27
Danica Patrick prepares to drop the puck before a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at the Scottrade Center in 2010.
17 / 27
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Danica Patrick crashes during the IRWIN Tools Night Race a Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug 25, 2012.
18 / 27
Patrick on the red carpet during the CMT Music Awards in 2016.
19 / 27
Danica Patrick, top, does acrobatic yoga with Morgan DeYoung, aka "The Southern Yogi," during 2016 Daytona Speedweeks.
20 / 27
Danica Patrick applies makeup before a television interview during NASCAR media day at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14, 2013.
21 / 27
Danica Patrick waves before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 1, 2012.
22 / 27
Danica Patrick flips the coin at the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Toledo Rockets at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 4.
23 / 27
Danica Patrick, left, and and country singer Trace Adkins hosted the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2013.
24 / 27
Danica Patrick talks to her crew during the lead-up to the 2005 Indy 500. Patrick finished fourth in the iconic race.
25 / 27
Danica Patrick and then-husband Paul Hospenthal, wave to the crowd during the 2006 IPL 500 Festival Parade in Indianapolis. Patrick and Hospenthal divorced in 2013.
26 / 27
Danica Patrick presents the award for Best Team onstage with NBA player Steve Nash at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A on July 11, 2012.
27 / 27
After winning rookie of the year in 2005, Danica Patrick took a small step back in 2006 by finishing without a podium or pole (she had two fourth-place finishes).

Killer who blamed attack on 'homosexual panic' to be executed

Ohio on Wednesday is set to execute a convicted murderer whose case garnered national attention when his defense argued that a "homosexual panic" may have prompted him to kill. Robert Van Hook was found guilty in 1985 of brutally stabbing David Self, 25, after meeting him in a Cincinnati bar. A three-judge panel rejected his insanity plea and sentenced him to death. In a May appeal, Van Hook's lawyers cited a psychologist's report that said he may have experienced a "homosexual panic" upon realizing he had sexual cravings for the victim. Van Hook's request for clemency was denied.

100 facts for Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday

Nelson Mandela, whose successful struggle against South Africa's apartheid system made him a global symbol for human rights, would have turned 100 years old on Wednesday. A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mandela was the first black president of South Africa from 1994-1999 and the first president elected after the end of apartheid, an extensive system of segregation and discrimination based on race. In memory of the historic peacemaker, who died in 2013, here are 100 facts about Mandela's life and legacy.

Nelson Mandela through the years
01 / 35
Former South African president Nelson Mandela leaves the Intercontinental Hotel on June 26, 2008, in London.
02 / 35
Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with Mandela on Aug. 6, 2012, at his home in Qunu.
03 / 35
A statue of former South African president Nelson Mandela stands at the Drakenstein Correctional Center on Feb. 26, 2012, outside Cape Town. Mandela spent 27 years in prison before his release in 1990.
04 / 35
First lady Michelle Obama meets with Mandela on June 21, 2011, at his home in Johannesburg.
05 / 35
Workers prepare to hang an image of Mandela as they prepare for the World Cup soccer tournament on May 30, 2010, in downtown Johannesburg.
06 / 35
The Elders, an international group of global leaders who work together to promote peace and human rights, meet with founder Nelson Mandela on May 29, 2010, in Johannesburg.
07 / 35
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, left, speaks with former Mandela on March 12, 2008, at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg.
08 / 35
Mandela and former U.N. secretary-general Kofi Annan arrive at the 5th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on July 22, 2007, at the Linder Auditorium in Johannesburg.
09 / 35
Mandela meets with British Prime Minister Tony Blair at No. 10 Downing St. on Feb. 3, 2005, in London.
10 / 35
Mandela speaks during a visit to his old prison cell on Nov. 28, 2003, on Robben Island near Cape Town. Mandela, arrested and sentenced to life in prison in 1962, spent 27 years at the prison before his release in 1990.
11 / 35
Mandela reacts to the vote of thanks from members of the African National Congress after his speech to delegates at a convention on Dec. 17, 2002, in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
12 / 35
Mandela listens as President Bush speaks in the Rose Garden on Nov. 11, 2001. Mandela visited the White House to offer his condolences after the fatal American Airlines Flight 587 crash and to express his support for U.S. actions in Afghanistan.
13 / 35
Mandela greets supporters at a May 25, 1999, election rally in Sebokeng township.
14 / 35
Cuban leader Fidel Castro, left, shares a laugh with Mandela at the World Trade Organization meeting on May 19, 1998, in Geneva.
15 / 35
Mandela and Libyan President Moammar Gadhafi salute the crowd on Oct. 29, 1997, in Zuwarah, Libya.
16 / 35
Barney, a purple dinosaur mascot known by children around the world, is greeted by Mandela in Johannesburg on March 24, 1997.
17 / 35
Mandela shows the way to Princess Diana during a meeting to discuss the AIDS threat on March 17, 1997, in Cape Town.
18 / 35
Michael Jackson hugs Mandela at the conclusion of a brief meeting on July 20, 1996.
19 / 35
Mandela stands with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on July 9, 1996, at Buckingham Palace.
20 / 35
Nelson Mandela welcomes Pope John Paul II as the pontiff arrives for his official visit on Sept. 16, 1995, at the airport in Johannesburg. The pope's visit came seven years after he angered apartheid leaders by refusing to kiss the ground when the papal plane was forced to land because of bad weather.
21 / 35
Mandela gets a hug from singer Whitney Houston on Nov. 10, 1994, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa.
22 / 35
President Clinton listens as Mandela speaks on Oct. 4, 1994, during an arrival ceremony at the White House.
23 / 35
Outgoing South African President F.W. de Klerk shakes hands with President-elect Nelson Mandela on May 6, 1994, at the presidential residence in Cape Town.
24 / 35
Coretta Scott King and African National Congress President Mandela celebrate after Mandela's party won South Africa's first multiracial election on May 2, 1994.
25 / 35
Mandela delivers his victory speech to supporters on May 2, 1994, at a hotel in Johannesburg.
26 / 35
Mandela and de Klerk pose with their Nobel Peace Prize medals and diplomas on Dec. 10, 1993, in Oslo.
27 / 35
Mandela smiles after the results of a whites-only referendum on apartheid were announced on March 18, 1992, in Pretoria. Mandela said apartheid was "very much alive" in South Africa, despite white voters' stunning endorsement of plans to share power with the black majority.
28 / 35
United Nations delegates applaud as Mandela prepares to deliver an address to the Special Committee Against Apartheid on June 22, 1990, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
29 / 35
Mandela walks with his wife, Winnie, after leaving the Victor Verster Prison on Feb. 11, 1990, in Cape Town.
30 / 35
A July 1989 poster calls for the release of Nelson Mandela.
31 / 35
A television image shows Nelson Mandela with wife Winnie on their wedding day, June 14, 1958.
32 / 35
African National Congress youth leaders Walter Sisulu, left, Nelson Mandela and Harrison Motlana appear during the 1952 Defiance Campaign trial at the Johannesburg Supreme Court. The campaign encouraged blacks to defy apartheid laws.
33 / 35
African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela is pictured in 1952 in the law office he opened with his colleague, Oliver Tambo, in Johannesburg. This was the first black law practice in Johannesburg.
34 / 35
Mandela leaves the Intercontinental Hotel after a photo session with celebrity photographer Terry O'Neil on June 26, 2008, in London.
35 / 35
A file photo taken on Aug. 28, 2007, shows former South African president Nelson Mandela waving to the media as he arrived outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, for a meeting with the British Prime Minister.
