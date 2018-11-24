— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday may be behind us, but there are still loads of savings ahead. As we inch closer to Cyber Monday, virtually every retailer out there is pumping out exclusive offers and discounts
To help you find the biggest savings and sales, the product experts at Reviewed are scouring the internet all day long, updating this page constantly with new deals on only the best products.
The 20 best deals right now
- All-Clad Factory-Seconds VIP Sale—Massive discounts on All-Clad Cookware: All-Clad has major doorbusters and free shipping on all orders of factory seconds (basically perfect but a little dinged up). You'll just need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This discount on the newest Dot is insane.
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.
- Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth—$89 at Anova Culinary (Save $40): This is our favorite sous vide cooker, and we're loving this sub-$100 price. If you want WiFi connectivity, the WiFi version is $60 off too ($99). This one's not the best we've tested, but it's still fine.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but it works wonders. And people have been snatching it up like it's a TV for 80% off!
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $40): The all-new Charge 3 is the best fitness tracker of 2018, and this is the first time it's been on sale.
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114.01): This is the best treat-tossing camera for pet owners.
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): This is sold out in Coral, but still available on Charcoal and Chalk.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50): These are our favorite true wireless headphones that aren't Apple AirPods back down to their lowest price.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$278.63 at Amazon (Save $61): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
- Le Creuset 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Soleil—$271.95 on Amazon (Save $68.00): This stylish classic (and one of our favorite Dutch ovens) is at the lowest price we've seen all year, but it's only available for this price in sunny yellow. (Other colors are on sale too, but not as big of discounts.)
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Nordstrom—Save up to 60% sitewide through Cyber Monday.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 at Amazon (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $25 less but with fewer replacement brush heads.
- Technivorm Moccamaster CDG Coffee Maker—$229 on Massdrop (Save $11): This is our favorite coffee maker. It's pricey, but it's worth it, especially at the lowest price we've seen since last Black Friday. (You will need to create a free account and log in to see this deal.)
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
More amazing deals we love
I'd be remiss to only share our 10 top favorite finds. Not everyone wants an Instant Pot or a $230 coffee maker, right? Here are a few more highlights of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:
- 23andMe DNA Testing Kit—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This popular DNA kit is back down to its lowest price.
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test—$129 on Amazon (Save $70): If you want more than your family history, this DNA kit will also tell you about your genetic code and how it might affect your health.
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$429 at B&H (Save $20): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron—$99 on Amazon (Save $30): The best curling iron we've ever tested is back down to its lowest price.
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.69 on Amazon (Save $5.20): This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones—$99 at Amazon (Save $50): This is the lowest price we've seen recently on these wireless earbuds from Bose, which are almost always $150.
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 at Target (Save $300)
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide Cooker—$143 on Amazon (Save $36): This is our favorite WiFi-enabled immersion circulator (and my personal favorite of all time).
- Chewy pet supplies—Up to 50% off on pet food, toys, and treats
- ClassPass—Get a free month if you sign up between now and Cyber Monday: Try out different classes at different gyms. Just cancel before the trial ends and it won't cost you a dime (or keep it if you love it!).
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- Dermstore Cyber Weekend Sale—Save up to 25% sitewide with the code "WEEKEND": Get a nice discount on some of your favorite makeup and beauty products, including the Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer, which is the best hair dryer we've ever tested.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum—$164.99 on eBay (Save $335): Yes you read that right. This is 66% off right now! It's also $175 on Amazon if you want Prime shipping.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (2nd Gen) and Amazon Smart Plug—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 on Amazon (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd. gen.)—$179.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Spot 2-Pack—$159.98 on Amazon (Save $100)
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 on Amazon (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Target too.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 at Best Buy (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- J.Crew—Save 50% on your entire purchase with the code "TGIF": The site has been a bit buggy because of the influx of shoppers. Be patient and/or check back later. We're sure they're working on a fix.
- JoJo Siwa Headphones—$12.99 at Kohl's (Save $17): If your kids have ever asked for these popular headphones, this sale is the best time to make their dreams come true.
- KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 at Amazon (Save $60): It's the same price at Target and Macy's too!
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,196.99 on Amazon(Save $300): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$47.99 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Nordstrom Rack—Extra 30% off clearance
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console with God of War, GT Sport, and Uncharted 4—$399.90 at Amazon (Save $30.09)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- Pottery Barn Black Friday Sale: Get 25% off your entire order with the code "THANKFUL." You can also get free shipping on everything but furniture.
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the best streaming device, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Ditch cable and start streaming.
- SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 at Amazon (Save $18.51)
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Shark Ion R85 WiFi-Enabled Smart Robot Vacuum—$229.99 on Amazon (Save $170): We're big fans of this vacuum, especially at 50% off, the first and craziest price drop ever.
- Sur La Table—Up to 75% off on select items: Instant Pots, La Staub and Le Creuset pots, All-Clad skillets, and a host of other kitchen items on massive sale.
- Tarte—Get 25% off sitewide
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
- ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4—$74.25 at ThermoWorks (Save $24): One of our favorite digital thermometers is 25% off.
- Tile Tracker 4- and 8-packs—50% off at Tile
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a free Google Home Mini—$49.99 at Best Buy (Save $65)
- Tile Pro Tracker 4-Pack with a free Echo Dot—$100 from Tile (Save $40)
