asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Over-the-top pool floats have been blowing up the summer scene for the past few years. And if you want to make a splash at your next beachside, poolside, or lakeside gathering, bring along one of the most popular pool floats of 2018.

When it comes to floating, you can opt for an oversized float that’s really more of a novelty raft. Or you can choose a classically inspired ‘donut’ float that’ll let you enjoy the cool water without forcing you to ruin your hair and sunglasses. Whichever style you prefer, there are loads of options to choose from.

But the real key is finding the float that fits your style. If you want one that will be a head-turner and a like-getter on Instagram, you’ll want to check out all the most popular and most unusual pool floats of 2018.

1. The Cadillac of pool floats (literally)

Perfect for that retro vibe.

FUNBOY

Last year, FUNBOY’s personal yacht float ($128 on Amazon) took the floating community by storm. And this year, the high-end pool toy brand has outdone themselves with a retro-inspired floating pink Cadillac that’d make Bruce Springsteen sing.

Get the FUNBOY Convertible Lounger from Revolve for $128

2. Goldilocks would love all 3 of these

Which size is just right for you?

GoFloats / Jasonwell / Sun Pleasure

Revel in your Lisa Frank fantasies on one of these pool floats. The small one is perfect for a one-person float session, where the “giant” unicorn comfortably fits two people. But the real crowd pleaser is the Unicorn party island, which is waycrazy expensive for a novelty, but can fit up to six people (1,320 lbs.) and has built-in seating and cup holders.

3. Glitter is always the right choice

Classic, but so so sparkly.

PoolCandy

If there’s one thing I love unconditionally (not including living creatures), it’s glitter. The sparkle and shimmer of a glittery knickknack or piece of jewelry never ceases to make me smile, and TG glitter is back in fashion.

For something this gaudy, keep it simple and classic so your sparkles can shine brighter. (They make inflatable noodles tool.)They come in rainbow, silver, gold, pink, and blue. What’s not to love?

Get a PoolCandy Glitter Tube at Target for $19.99

4. The best things about summer in one float

Now you can eat and swim at the same time without worry.

GoFloat

A good cheeseburger fresh off the grill is one of the simplest, but tastiest pleasures of summertime. And now you can show your love for this tradition with a float that looks like your favorite food.

Get the GoFloat Cheeseburger Party Tube on Amazon for $19.99

5. The perfect float to bust out on July Fourth

Show the world how much you love your country.

Coconut Float

Nothing is more American than floating the summer away, so double down on your patriotism with this USA AF bald eagle float. It’s large, it’s loud, and it’s basically the most American thing you can buy ever.

Get the Coconut Float Bald Eagle on Amazon for $38.69

6. For horse lovers and dreamers

Close your eyes and floating will feel like flying.

FUNBOY

If you’re over the whole unicorn craze but secretly wish you hadn’t made that so public, the pegasus is equally majestic and equally sea-worthy. One-up your unicorn-riding friends with this golden-winged stallion that is big enough to really stretch your wings or invite a friend to float into the sunset with you.

Get the Jasonwell Giant Pegasus Float on Amazon for $36.99

7. A way to channel your inner water god/goddess

Almost as good as actually being a mermaid.

BigMouth

Who can pass up a chance to feel like one of the most elegant and mystical sea creatures around? A mermaid tail pool float is the easiest way to look and feel magical. It’s a little larger than life, but not so huge that you’ll regret lugging it down to the beach at the end of the day.

Get the BigMouth Inc Giant Mermaid Tail Float on Amazon for $24.99

8. A shark attack that’s cuter than it is dangerous

Duh-nuh. Duh-nuh. Dun-nuh. Duhnuhduhnuhduhnuhduhnuh.

BigMouth

Everyone loves sharks. Right? This summer, you can pay homage to Jaws, dress up as Clint, grab a can of Narragansett, and float the day away in my favorite float of the year. The best part? BigMouth named it Nibbles. I mean, come on!

Get the BigMouth Man-Eating Shark Float on Amazon for $39.99

9. Wakey wakey! Eggs and bakey

Show the world how much you love breakfast.

Coconut Float

Ron Swanson himself couldn’t have dreamed up a more perfect set of floats for brunch lovers. Just make sure to float for at least an hour before swimming.

10. A seahorse float that’s as pretty as it is whimsical

Like you needed another excuse to horse around.

FUNBOY

This graceful sea creature adds a touch of whimsical elegance to your summer fun. The long body makes it perfect for lounging and working on your tan.

Get the FUNBOY Seahorse float from Revolve for $99

11. The perfect pool party game

How long will you stay afloat?

Intex

This beast of a pool float is one of the most ridiculous and glorious things we've ever seen. ILast year, it was constantly going out of stock, and it cost over $100. But right nojw, you can get ahead of the trend and snag this party float for under $50.

Get the Intex Inflat-A-Bull for $44.99

12. A pool float that’ll make Bruno Mars jealous

This swan must've hatched from a golden egg.

Funboy

You might not have a goose to lay golden eggs and fund your summer, but lying on this golden swan can make you feel just as rich.

Get the FUNBOY Golden Swan Pool Float from Revolve for $99

13. A cheesy dad shirt that floats

Tacky to wear but perfect for floating.

Swimline

If you didn't get to go on the tropical vacation of your dreams this year, maybe floating on this giant Hawaiian shirt will make up for it. It’s also the perfect Dad float. Just saying.

Get the Swimline Cabana Shirt Pool Float on Amazon for $18.49

14. Practically the ring you’ve been waiting for

Say 'I do' to floating this summer.

BigMouth

Your significant other will have to take the hint when they see you lounging on this gem of a pool float. At the very least, you can make sure they know what you’re after. All summer long.

Get the BigMouth Giant Bling Ring at Target for $17.99

15. Rosé all day

What's not to love?

Sun Society

What’s better than sipping a glass of perfectly chilled rosé on a hot summer day? Obviously it’s doing so on top of a float that looks like your favorite drink ever. Just make sure to use a plastic cup for your wine in the water.

Get the Sun Society Original Rosé Pool Float on Amazon for $39.95

16. A little slice of heaven

Two of the best parties in one.

Swimline

You might want to find seven friends who love pizza as much as you do for the most epic float of summer with a whole pizza. And each slice has its own drink holder too.

Get the Swimlink Inflatable Pizza Slice on Amazon for $23.38

*Hint: If you want a full pie, it’ll cost $187, so make sure to get your friends to all chip in.

17. Don’t worry, there’s nothing sharp here

This is one cactus that thrives in water.

LetsFunny

Floating on this desert dream will guarantee a succulent summer. This extra-large cactus lounger for one is subtle but quirky, perfect for making a statement without causing an eyesore.

Get the LetsFunny Cactus Pool Float on Amazon for $25.99

18. A jellyfish that won’t sting you

Conquer your fears and then float on them.

BigMouth

You know that feeling when something slimy touches your leg in the ocean and you freeze in fear that it could be a jelly fish, primed to sting you? Well, now you can enjoy the natural gra e and beauty of thee gelatinous sea monsters with an adorable float. It even has dangly bits to bring the thrill of the ocean right to your pool.

Get the BigMouth Giant Inflatable Jelly Fish on Amazon for $24.99

19. Everything’s better with a rubber ducky

It'll quack your friends up (sorry, I had to).

GAME

Do you still know all the word’s to Ernie’s rubber ducky song? Are you obsessed with finding them in Fortnite? Do you dream of one day finding one of the rubber duckies lost at sea in 1992? Then you probably need this massive float in your life.

Get the Game Giant Derby Duck on Amazon for $36.49

20. So you can literally float on Cloud 9

How could you not want this?

FUNBOY

Just look at this beautiful pool float masterpiece. How could you not want to lounge on this all day with your bestie or your SO? It’s too charming to pass up.

Get the FUNBOY Rainbow Cloud Daybed on Amazon for $169

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com