The mad rush of Black Friday might be over, but as we move closer to Cyber Monday, many of the best deals on beauty, skincare, and hair products are still available.
At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year and constantly scour the internet for deals, so we know our stuff. These are the best Black Friday sales still available from your favorite retailers like Ulta, Sephora, Dermstore, and more:
The best Black Friday 2018 beauty deals available now
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$219.99 on eBay (Save $180): This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh. But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
- Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron—$99 on Amazon (Save $30): The best curling iron we've ever tested is back down to its lowest price.
- Dermstore Cyber Weekend Sale—Save up to 25% sitewide with the code "WEEKEND": Get a nice discount on some of your favorite makeup and beauty products, including the Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer, which is the best hair dryer we've ever tested.
- Too Faced—Save 30% on most full-priced items: You can also purchase a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123
- Clarisonic Cleansing Brush Accessories—Up to $35 off on Amazon: If you own the award-winning Clarisonic Mia 2 facial cleansing brush, these deals are for you.
While these are the top deals at the moment, there are still loads of other offers on beauty, skincare, and hair products this weekend:
The best Black Friday deals on makeup, beauty, and fragrance
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit—40% off at Ulta
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow—$15 at Ulta (Save $10)
- ban.do—30% off everything: Just use the code "THIRTYOFF" now through Nov. 27.
- Bare Minerals Lunar Light Gen. Nude lip duo— $12 at Sephora (Save $27)
- Becca Drenched in Glow Mini Set— $15 at Sephora (Save $35)
- Birchbox—The more you spend the more you save: Get 10% off orders $30+, 15% off orders $50+, or 25% off orders $75+.
- Boxycharm—Save big on special boxes: Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount now through Cyber Monday.
- Cover FX—Get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping: This same runs through Cyber Monday and includes a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.
- Essence—Get 40% off almost anything sitewide through Nov. 26
- Get a free 9-piece gift when you spend $60 or more online at Ulta
- Glossier—20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30: A rare sale from Glossier and a chance to pick up the unsurpassable Milky Jelly facial cleanser, among other items.
- Kat Von D Lolita Lip Duo— $12 at Sephora (Save $8)
- Lancôme Dramatic Duo Mascara set—$15 at Sephora (Save $14)
- MAC—Get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) through Nov. 27. You can also get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
- Milk Makeup The Cool Kids Duo— $14 at Sephora (Save $8)
- NYX Professional Makeup Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar—$29.99 at Ulta (Save $55, a $110 value)
- Select Tarte, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Smashbox mascara—$10 each (Save $9-$14)
- Sephora Collection Blend and Clean Sponge Set— $15 at Sephora (Save $15)
- Stila Little Big Shots Mini Eye Set— $15 at Sephora (Save $7)
- Tarte—Get 25% off sitewide
- Tarte Beach, Sleep, Repeat Mini Set— $10 at Sephora (Save $17)
- Tarte Girl Boss Makeup Mini set— $15 at Sephora (Save $19)
- Too Faced Sexy Prime Time set— $12 at Sephora (Save $12)
- Ulta Beauty Collection Lip Glossary—$9.99 at Ulta (Save $6.01)
- Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow—$15 at Ulta (Save $14)
The best Black Friday deals on skincare
- Algenist—Get 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- The Body Shop (entire brand)—40% off at Ulta
- Caudalie Face Cracker— $15 at Sephora (Save $20)
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 or 3— $15 at Sephora (Save $14.50)
- IT Cosmetics IT's Your Secret to Confident Skin!— $14 at Sephora (Save $14)
- Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Happy Hour— $15 at Sephora (Save $16)
- Philosophy Comfy, Cozy, Clean— $15 at Sephora (Save $14)
- Sephora Midnight Skincare Surprise— $10 at Sephora (Save $10)
The best Black Friday deals on hair care, hair tools, and hair styling
- Benefit Cosmetics Bang! Beauty Blowout set— $15 at Sephora (Save $28)
- Drybar—All Drybar styling tools are 20% off: This sale is good online and in-store through Nov. 25.
- Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast— $15 at Sephora (Save $14)
- Macy’s—Gift sets for $10: Get great sets from Origins, Philosophy, Esteé Lauder, and more, as well as discounted products and gifts with purchase, through Nov. 24.
- Ouai—Buy two full-sized products, get one 50% off with code "HALFOUAI"
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryers—50% off the round and paddle brush models at Ulta
Check out all the best Black Friday deals you can get right now
