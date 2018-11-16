– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Known for their minimalistic aesthetic, stunning displays, and lightweight frames, Apple MacBooks have a lot to offer. Unfortunately, they’re also known for their premium price tags. Well, thanks to the recent release of the new MacBook Air Retina Display, Apple’s now offering discounts on older models. Not in the mood to slug through all those deals? We don't blame you! Whether you’re a graphics design student or a creative professional, we want to make this experience less hellish for you. In addition to scouring the Internet for the best Black Friday deals available right now, we also rounded up some of the best MacBook deals.

The Best Black Friday 2018 MacBook deals available now:

MacBook Air 11-inch (4GB RAM + 128GB SSD)—$809.99 at Amazon (Save $89.01): If you’re in the market for a stylish laptop to browse the web on, the MacBook Air 11-inch model is a great option. Not only is the display bright and colorful, it’s plenty fast for basic tasks like checking e-mail and watching Netflix. According to reviews on Amazon, battery life is pretty good too, so you should get quite a bit of juice out of it on a single charge. Plus, at just a little over two pounds, it’s really compact and portable, making it the perfect travel companion. MacBook Air 13-inch (8GB RAM + Bluetooth 4.0 Thunderbolt 2)—$888 at Amazon: If you’re on a tight budget, the MacBook Air 13-inch is a good value purchase. It’s zippy enough to handle multiple open tabs and battery life is long. What we really like best about this machine are its USB-A ports. This is nice because you don’t have to carry a bunch of dongles with you. With USB-C reigning supreme, legacy ports are less common these days.The only con is that it’s heavier than other MacBooks, so it doesn’t make the best travel companion. MacBook 12-inch (256GB SSD + Retina display)—$1,052.16 at Amazon (Save $246.84): The MacBook 12-inch is great for bouncing around the Internet on. With its 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, you can expect programs like Excel and Microsoft Word to open up quickly. The only drawback is that the underside gets hot with moderate use, so you may want to keep it on a table. Nitpick aside, if you’re looking for a reliable laptop to surf the web on, you’ll definitely want to check this one out. MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (8GB RAM + Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics)—$1,399 at B&H (Save $400): The MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar is an excellent machine for the home or office. It should last you a full work day on a single charge and the upward-facing speakers produce excellent sound. That said, it’s a bit more than what the average user might need. While the Touch Bar (the touch-sensitive strip above the keyboard) may offer some intuitive shortcuts, it might be a nuisance to the everyday user, as you have to keep looking down from the screen to use it and it costs extra. MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar (16GB RAM + Retina Display)—$2,149 at B&H (Save $650): If it’s power you’re after, the MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar should fit the bill. Between the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you can expect incredibly speedy performance. I mean, it’s powerful enough to handle demanding editing software like GIMP. The 2880 x 1800 Retina display is great for editing photos and videos on, too, as it produces ultra crisp images and vivid colors. While we have mixed feelings about the Touch Bar (the touch-sensitive strip above the keyboard), it makes logging in with your finger super easy.

While we believe the above are awesome, many other retailers are offering pretty good deals as well. Along with a few Windows laptops and Chromebooks (MacBooks too!), here are some other deals worth checking out:

