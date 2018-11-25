– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Cyber Monday is arguably the best time to upgrade your wardrobe, and luckily you don't even have to wait until Monday to get in on these incredible sales. At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year so we know a thing or two about finding a good deal. We've already been diligently looking for the best Cyber Monday sales, and these are our favorite clothing, fashion, and outerwear deals from your favorite retailers like Anthropologie, Gap, Nordstrom, L.L. Bean, Madewell, Topshop, and more.
The best Cyber Monday fashion deals available now
- Columbia—Save on almost everything sitewide: Plus, they've got 50% off doorbusters and free shipping on all orders.
- Gap—Get 50% off everything online and in stores with code "CYBER." Plus, get an extra 10% off everything with code "YOURS."
- J.Crew—Save 50% on your entire purchase with the code "TGIF": The site has been a bit buggy because of the influx of shoppers. Be patient and/or check back later. We're sure they're working on a fix.
- L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20." Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more.
- Lucky Brand—Get 50% off sitewide and 60% off all sales: : This deal is good through 11/26 and you can get 60% off select styles as well as free shipping on orders over $75.
- Madewell—25% off EVERYTHING with the code "DEALWITHIT": Need a dress for the office holiday party? How about more cozy sweaters or a new pair of jeans? Get it all at this massive Madewell sale with the sassy coupon code "DEALWITHIT."
- Sorel—Take 25% off sitewide and get free shipping through November 26.
Other fashion and clothing deals
- Abercrombie & Fitch—Take 50% off and get free shipping sitewide: This lasts until November 25.
- Aeropostale—60-70% off sitewide
- Anthropologie—Take 30% off sitewide
- ASOS—Starting November 22, get 20% off when you use code "HELLO20" and free shipping worldwide.
- Chinese Laundry—Buy one get one 50% off with the code "BOGO50": This deal is available through Sunday, Nov. 25.
- Cole Haan—50% off sitewide: Plus, an extra 10% off with the code "CYBER"
- Eddie Bauer—Save 50% sitewide with the code "FRIDAY50"
- Express—Save 40% sitewide: And get free shipping on orders over $50.
- Famous Footwear—Buy one get one half off, free shipping, and an extra 15% off with the promo code "BFEVENT18": The BOGO deal is good through 12/3.
- Fashion Nova—Get 40-80% off sitewide with code "BLACK40"
- H&M—Get 30% off everything online and free shipping
- Keds—30% off full-price and 20% off sale
- Levis—Get 40% off everything with code "INDIGO"
- J.C. Penney—Save up to 30% off on your entire order (over $100) with the code"HOLIDAY8": That discount is in addition to the other sales going on (and if you spend less than $100, you can still et 25% off.
- J.Crew Factory Outlet—Get 40-50% off sitewide with the code "ADD2CART."
- Lord & Taylor—Take 20% off regular and sale items through November 25 with code "FRIDAY": You can also get $25 off your online purchase of $200 or more and free shipping with code "BONUS."
- Lulu's—Take 40% off all sale items with the code "CM40": You also get free shipping!
- Nasty Gal—Get 60% off sitewide
- New Balance—20% off everything site wide plus free shipping: New Balance rewards members save 25% off everything too.
- Nicole Miller—Get 25% off sitewide
- Nordstrom—Save up to 60% sitewide through Cyber Monday.
- Nordstrom Rack—Take an extra 30% off clearance.
- Old Navy—Get 40% off your entire purchase through Nov. 25
- Puma—30% off sitewide with the code "PUMAFRIDAY:" The sale is valid thru Sunday, 11/25.
- Reebok—Get 40% off sitewide with code "BF18" Plus, get 50% off all sale.
- Reformation—Save 30% sitewide.
- Saks Off Fifth—Get 20% off beauty and fragrance through Nov. 26
- Spanx—20% off sitewide
- Timberland Women's 6-In. Waterproof Boots—$129.95 on eBay (Save $60)
- Topshop—Up to 50% select clothing lines this weekend
- Ugg—Save 20-30% on Ugg Closet styles
- Zappos—Get 25% off top styles through November 26.
- Zenni Optical—Save 20% sitewide with the code "BLACKFRIDAY": You can also get 30% off BLOKZ lenses for blocking the blue light of your screens.
Check out the all the best Cyber Monday deals right now
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.