Black Friday is the perfect time to stock on all that tech you've been coveting, but it turns out there are a lot of people who think the same way, so the sales expire/sell out fast.
We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you in real time, but if you're specifically looking for tech and electronics deals that are still available, these are our favorites.
The best Black Friday 2018 tech and electronics deals available now:
- $100 Apple iTunes eGift Card—$85 on eBay (Save $15)
- 1More Triple Driver IEMs Wired Ear Buds—$54.99 at Massdrop (Save $45): These headphones are among our favorites, and this discount makes it a great time to get a pair.
- AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch—$17.74 at Amazon (Save $2.25)
- Anker Powercore 26800 Portable Backup Battery—$37.99 on Amazon (Save $28): This deal is good on Friday only, but it's one of our favorite portable batteries because it can recharge your device multiple times on a single charge.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Apple iPad Pro 9.7-In. Refurbished Wi-Fi 32GB—$469 at Apple (Save $80): If you like iPads but wish they could handle the workload of a full laptop, the iPad Pro is a great bet. It’s extremely fast, flexible, and has amazing battery life. This 32GB model doesn’t have much storage, but you’re saving a ton. And while refurbished models can sometimes be tricky, this direct-from-Apple one is a safe bet.
- Apple iPhone XR 128GB—$774 on eBay (Save $25)
- Apple iPhone XS 64 GB—$970 on eBay (Save $29)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB—$1,209 on eBay (Save $40)
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179 on Amazon (Save $70.95): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Overear Wireless Headphones (Porcelain Gold)—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $150): These headphones are stylish, trendy, and just had another $10 taken off the already amazing pre-Black Friday price.. And you get 3 months of Apple Music free with your purchase!
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 at Target (Save $300)
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 (Save $59.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Cube—$59.99 (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.
- Google Home Mini 2-Pack—$50 at Jet.com (Save $50): Two for the price of one! They'd make great stocking stuffers.
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): Sold out in coral, but you can still get this smart speaker in chalk and charcoal.
- GoPro HERO7 Silver—$229.99 at Target (Save $70)
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 at Best Buy (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- Hubsan H107D X4 Quadcopter with FPV camera—$79.99 at B&H (Save $120): This is a great beginner drone, especially for under $100.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- iOttie Easy One Touch 4—$17.40 on Amazon (Save $7.55): This is the upgraded version of our favorite phone car mount at its lowest price.
- Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
- JoJo Siwa Headphones—$12.99 at Kohl's (Save $17): If your kids have ever asked for these popular headphones, this sale is the best time to make their dreams come true.
- Kindle Best-Sellers—Up to 80% off on Amazon: With popular titles like Game of Thrones for just a few bucks, it's the perfect time to build your e-library.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99.99 on Best Buy (Save $100): If you want a Google-powered smart display with a camera, go with the Lenovo, which is half off right now.
- NordVPN Internet protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console with God of War, GT Sport, and Uncharted 4—$399.90 at Amazon (Save $30.09)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Playstation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle—$199.99 at Kohl’s (Save $99)
- Playstation VR Skyrim bundle—$299.99 at B&H (Save $100)
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for $1 more on Amazon too.)
- SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 at Amazon (Save $18.51)
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 at Target (Save $25)
- Sony DualShock Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Berry Blue)—$44.99 at Kohl's (Save $20)
- Tile Tracker 4- and 8-packs—50% off at Tile
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a free Google Home Mini—$49.99 at Best Buy (Save $65)
- Tile Pro Tracker 4-Pack with a free Echo Dot—$100 from Tile (Save $40)
- Turtle Beach Stealth Gaming Headset—$84.95 at Amazon (Save $15)
- Xbox 4N6-00001 Controller + Cable for Windows—$46.75 at Amazon (Save $13.20)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? Best Buy also has it for $400 if you want to pick it up at your local store.
TV and Home Entertainment Deals
- Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection—$79.49 on Amazon (Save $99.50)
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $600 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,196.99 on Amazon(Save $300): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the best streaming device, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Ditch cable and start streaming.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Samsung Q9FN 75-In. QLED Smart 4K TV—$3,499.99 at Massdrop (Save $2,500): If you want to most advanced TV on the block, QLED is the way to go and the Samsung Q9 series is the best of the best. It's got a huge price tag, but for a 75-inch screen at nearly half off, it may be worth it.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): IF you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$238 at Walmart (Save $40): This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Laptops and PC Accessory Deals
- Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$429 at B&H (Save $200): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Asus C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip (touchscreen + 4GB RAM)—$399.99 at Amazon (Save $99.01): One of our favorite Chromebooks of 2017 is on it’s lowest price since last Black Friday.
- Asus VivoBook S15 (gun metal)—$849 at B&H (Save $50)
- Asus Radeon RX Vega Video Card—$647.99 at Amazon (Save $102)
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,331 at Amazon (Save $318)
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless Printer—$79.99 at Amazon (Save $99)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 Notebook—$1,219 at B&H (Save $380)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$47.99 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM)—$869 at Amazon (Save $181)
- MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (GTX 1050Ti graphics + 8GB RAM)—$699 at Amazon (Save $200): This deal is only good on Black Friday.
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- NordVPN Internet protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
- PC Gaming desktops, monitors, accessories, and more—Up to 40% off at Amazon
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
